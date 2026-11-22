Car-launches usually send me south, whether to the neat lanes of the Cotswolds, a London hotel or some sunlit stretch of France. It is unusual, then, to find Scotland on the itinerary, rarer still when the venue — Cameron House, Loch Lomond — is little more than an hour from my front door.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi was the concern — an interesting one, too, as this is claimed to be a modern equivalent of the classic 205 GTi, minus the engine bit.

Father, meet electric son. (Image credit: Stellantis/Luc Lacey)

Peugeot doesn't just see the E-208 GTi as another fast electric car. The company has gone to some lengths to tie it back to the 205 GTi, right down to the red trim, chunky wheelarches and wheels inspired by the original's Speedlines. The principle is similar, too: a relatively compact hatchback that's more interested in putting a smile on the driver's face than winning a spec-sheet war. Whether that's enough to win over GTi purists remains to be seen, but the connection isn't quite as tenuous as it might first appear.

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Whether an electric hatchback can truly recreate the charm of one of motoring's great icons is debatable. Still, Peugeot's intention is clear: to carry the GTi story into a new era without losing sight of what made the original so admired.

(Image credit: Stellantis)

The original GTi was, and still is, mega fun. The thrummy 1.9-litre engine produced 130bhp, but this was plenty in a car that weighed a little more than an empty garden shed. The E-208 GTi gets 115% more power, thanks to a modern electric motor — math isn’t my forte, but that equates to 280bhp, apparently.

The fuel tank has made way for a 51kWh battery, good for a claimed 233 miles on a charge, depending on tyre choice. Find a suitably powerful 100kW charger and replenishing the battery from 20% to 80% takes less time than a leisurely lunch, at about 27 minutes.

Another lovely summer's day in Scotland. (Image credit: Stellantis/Luc Lacey)

Grim. That best describes Loch Lomond’s weather on testing day. I’m used to leaden skies and persistent rain, being Scottish — but this was almost biblical. Heavy raindrops bounced. Some beaded down the GTi’s meticulously polished paintwork. Not ideal for sending a near-300bhp front-wheel drive hot hatch around some tight corners, then.

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On the road: Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Stellantis) Price: £34,995 Power: 280bhp Top speed: 112mph 0-62mph: 5.5 seconds Range: 233 miles

We weren’t just given keys to a car and told to get on with it either. A full itinerary was planned, and our first stop was Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Hill House, perched above the Firth of Clyde at Helensburgh.

Completed in 1904 and widely regarded as one of the architect's finest domestic designs, it remains a striking building more than a century later. Even cocooned within the steel mesh structure erected to protect it from the Scottish weather, the house retains the quiet confidence and originality that made Mackintosh such an influential figure in British design. The perfect place to watch the dreary weather pass over a cappuccino, then.

Peugeot saw a parallel between Mackintosh's work and the development of the E-208 GTi. The idea, it said, was to create something that worked as a whole. So rather than relying solely on an electric motor, the engineers paid equal attention to the chassis, steering, driving position and interior details. The result, Peugeot hopes, is a car in which character comes from the way its parts work together rather than any single headline figure.

(Image credit: Stellantis)

With the clouds finally starting to break, we set off in convoy, picking our way through busy towns before reaching some more inviting back roads.

Being a GTi, the Peugeot is noticeably firmer over Scotland's battered tarmac, which could become wearing on a daily commute. Wring its neck on a quieter, smoother road, though, and its character starts to shine. That's when you remember why you bought one to begin with.

'Tapping the throttle doesn’t engage hedge-seeking mode, either, unlike other powerful front-wheel drive electric cars'

Here, the car comes alive, threading neatly from one corner to the next and making the most of its exceptionally well-sorted chassis. Tapping the throttle doesn’t engage hedge-seeking mode, either, unlike other powerful front-wheel drive electric cars. There’s a linearity to the GTi’s power delivery. It’s usable rather than terrifying, thanks to its limited-slip differential.

Peugeot has also given the GTi an artificial soundtrack, although it feels more like background accompaniment than a defining feature. I left it on for much of the drive, but the car's well-sorted chassis made a far stronger impression than the noises coming through the speakers.

Worthy of the badge, then? Yes. Still, a heavy crown to carry.

The author unleashing his inner boy racer on the unsuspecting roads of Scotland. (Image credit: Stellantis/Luc Lacey)

I drove a 205 GTi in January 2026. It creaked and squeaked; the cabin carried the unmistakable aroma of an elderly French hatchback, and the sunroof refused to budge. None of that mattered. Those imperfections felt less like defects and more like badges of age. Despite all those years, its hot hatch fire still flickered beneath the surface.

The truth is that these cars are still out there for grabs. But the E-208 GTi isn’t meant for those who can’t see past older GTi-badged cars. It’s aimed at those who don’t mind getting with the times, those born in the times, and those who want to try something new. I’m an engine lover. Always will be. But the electrified Peugeot delivered, and I smiled. Isn’t that the point of a hot hatch?

If you like the GTi badge and want a bit of digital fun, then try the E-208. Just don’t go into it thinking it’s a modern 205.