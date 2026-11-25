Scattered all over London, murals and ghost signs on various building façades offer a haunting glimpse into a bygone era.

These records of the city’s social and economic history, told through recognisable fonts, insignia and old shop signs, are often preserved on edifices that have since evolved.

Still they stand, even as they fade; obscurity refuses to beckon.

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This sign advertising Criterion matches and Gillette razors is on Kilburn High Road. (Image credit: Alamy)

These ghost signs were created using oil-based house paints containing lead, which helped them adhere firmly to building surfaces. The vast majority advertised over-the-counter medicines. ‘King’s Tartaric Fruit Salts’ was the remedy touted for gout and rheumatism; those suffering from wounds and sores were encouraged to buy ‘Bates’s Salve’, often said to be named after Daisy Bates, wife of company founder William Usher

An old ghost sign for Boots the Chemist in Camden Town. (Image credit: Ghost signs)

One of the largest and best preserved signs —found in Arcadia Works on Dingley Road — is instead an advertisement for Black Cat cigarettes, involving a monumental painting of a cat based on the real-life feline that liked to curl up in the window of the company’s cigar and tobacco shop in Soho, becoming a mascot. Other emblematic signs hark back to the advent of the railway and of an increasingly permissive and licentious city; the last remaining trace of Hammersmith Palais, a painted sign advertising the ‘Palais de Danse’, is still visible from platform 3 of Hammersmith Underground station

In Raynes Park there is a ghost sign advertising A. E Williams's services — an electrical, hot water and sanitation engineer. (Image credit: Alamy)

As London’s ghost signs began to fade in the 1950s, they were gradually replaced by billboards, which outdoor advertising companies typically mounted over the existing murals — inadvertently shielding a past that could have been preserved. Yet these signs, increasingly, are being mentally excavated and re-evaluated as we turn our focus to manmade artefacts in the age of artificial intelligence

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This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe .

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