Country Life November 25, 2026
Country Life November 25, 2026, is one of our highlights of the year: the iconic Advent Calendar cover special issue, full of festive cheer throughout its 196 pages.
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Country Life is sold on newsstands, supermarkets and other magazine sellers across the UK, but you can also get a single copy of the magazine to be posted to your home, at £6.50, including postage in the UK. Order a single issue of Country Life here.
Country Life November 18, 2026, celebrates the intersection of art, food and wine, and congratulates the winners of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
And a partridge in a pear tree
Mark Cocker warbles the real story of the lover’s first present
Turning the (Christmas) tables
Forget the turkey and tuck into beef and oysters with a side of trout, advises Tom Parker Bowles
Stitch, stuff and be merry
A royal commission crowned the latest chapter in the story of our oldest surviving teddy-bear maker. Octavia Pollock hears the story
Christmas gifts
Amie Elizabeth White offers something for everyone, from baby to bachelor, garden lover to pet owner and tricky teenager
Lachlan Monaghan’s favourite painting
The Birmingham Royal Ballet principal picks an intriguing still life
Country-house treasures
John Goodall on a legacy of love
Seats of satire and Society
Jeremy Musson and Matthew Rice open the doors of William Makepeace Thackeray’s literary houses
The legacy
You are sure to hear Henry Willis’s resonant organs, says Kate Green
Christmas past, Christmas present
Jonathan Lee dashes to the shops in the footsteps of givers past
Super size me
Harry Eyres uncorks why bigger is best when it comes to wine
Bolivar
Trapped in Cuba are Cohiba’s superb 60th-birthday cigars
Luxury
Hetty Lintell’s festive treats and Victoria Smurfit’s favourite things
Interiors
Arabella Youens enters the new boot rooms and Amelia Thorpe finds the prettiest useful things
From hedge to hallway
Georgie Newbery decks the halls with garlands galore
The sweetest thing
It’s time to gather chestnuts for the open fire, says Catriona Gray
Owl be seeing you
As dusk falls, owls swoop into John Lewis-Stempel’s sight
Countryside mysteries
John Wright fears rust fungi
Show me the money
Ben Lerwill admires the intricacies of our new wildlife banknotes
Dough ho ho
Debora Robertson savours the season’s international bakes
Travel
Pamela Goodman enters paradise on the Edenhall Estate on the edge of the Lake District
Arts & antiques
Snow drifts into Carla Passino’s pages, followed by a noble bull and present ideas for art lovers
A mirror onto the world
Mary Miers admires the work of Jan van Eyck, the artist who revolutionised portraiture
Everybody’s heard about the word
Olivia Swarthout delves into the remarkably rural origins of words
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.