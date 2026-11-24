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Country Life November 18, 2026, celebrates the intersection of art, food and wine, and congratulates the winners of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

And a partridge in a pear tree

Mark Cocker warbles the real story of the lover’s first present

Turning the (Christmas) tables

Forget the turkey and tuck into beef and oysters with a side of trout, advises Tom Parker Bowles

Stitch, stuff and be merry

A royal commission crowned the latest chapter in the story of our oldest surviving teddy-bear maker. Octavia Pollock hears the story

(Image credit: Future)

Christmas gifts

Amie Elizabeth White offers something for everyone, from baby to bachelor, garden lover to pet owner and tricky teenager

Lachlan Monaghan’s favourite painting

The Birmingham Royal Ballet principal picks an intriguing still life

Country-house treasures

John Goodall on a legacy of love

Seats of satire and Society

Jeremy Musson and Matthew Rice open the doors of William Makepeace Thackeray’s literary houses

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

You are sure to hear Henry Willis’s resonant organs, says Kate Green

Christmas past, Christmas present

Jonathan Lee dashes to the shops in the footsteps of givers past

Super size me

Harry Eyres uncorks why bigger is best when it comes to wine

(Image credit: Future)

Bolivar

Trapped in Cuba are Cohiba’s superb 60th-birthday cigars

Luxury

Hetty Lintell’s festive treats and Victoria Smurfit’s favourite things

Interiors

Arabella Youens enters the new boot rooms and Amelia Thorpe finds the prettiest useful things

From hedge to hallway

Georgie Newbery decks the halls with garlands galore

(Image credit: Clive Nichols / Country Life)

The sweetest thing

It’s time to gather chestnuts for the open fire, says Catriona Gray

Owl be seeing you

As dusk falls, owls swoop into John Lewis-Stempel’s sight

Countryside mysteries

John Wright fears rust fungi

Show me the money

Ben Lerwill admires the intricacies of our new wildlife banknotes

Dough ho ho

Debora Robertson savours the season’s international bakes

(Image credit: Future)

Travel

Pamela Goodman enters paradise on the Edenhall Estate on the edge of the Lake District

Arts & antiques

Snow drifts into Carla Passino’s pages, followed by a noble bull and present ideas for art lovers

A mirror onto the world

Mary Miers admires the work of Jan van Eyck, the artist who revolutionised portraiture

Everybody’s heard about the word

Olivia Swarthout delves into the remarkably rural origins of words

And much more