Richard Anderson is the only tailor on Savile Row whose name is above the door and who is still cutting suits himself. He might also be the only tailor who works with his daughter. Women wielding shears are few and far between in this part of Mayfair, but it didn’t take Molly Anderson long to pick up a pair. The father-daughter duo are now celebrating 25 years of the business together, but how has the industry changed over that time?

‘I was at Huntsman. I started there in 1982, literally a week after my 17th birthday,’ Richard recalls. ‘It was kind of a baptism of fire, but it was great fun. A very military kind of apprenticeship. Very master and servant. It was 1982, but it could well have been 1942, but I guess I probably needed that discipline at that age.’ He rose through the ranks and became the house’s head cutter. In 2001 he left to found his own business, the first new bespoke tailoring house to open on Savile Row in 50 years, but he never expected to find a working partner in his daughter.

‘It was just a completely different world [of] testosterone, big bright colours and gregarious salesmen'

‘Molly’s experience was completely different,’ he tells me. She started in 2019, aged 24, after completing a degree in English Literature. She had tried lots of different work experience placements, but couldn’t decide what she wanted to do until one fateful day when Richard’s team were a man down. Perhaps it was fate that Molly stepped in. ‘It was just a completely different world [of] testosterone, big bright colours and gregarious salesmen,’ she recalls.

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'I take more inspiration from him than he takes from me,' says Molly. (Image credit: Richard Anderson)

Molly started as a member of the front of house team, but was desperate to be in the cutting room. Her ambitions were nearly derailed when Covid arrived. Luckily, as she lived with her father at the time, he was able to continue training her in their garage. ‘It was sink or swim… I had to learn quite quickly on the job, but I am very lucky that also, he’s my dad. I think that helped me to try and be better because you never want to let family down.’ Molly is one of a small number of women learning to cut on Savile Row, a historically male-dominated field. She is now developing a womenswear line for the brand and, I have a sneaky suspicion, has broadened her father’s tastes too.

When I meet them, Richard is wearing a pink shirt and a spotty black-and-white tie. Molly’s fingernails are also different shades of pink. Although the matching may be accidental, it is clear the pair admire one another’s style. ‘I love the bright colours and the bright checks,’ Molly says, ‘and dad is always up for experimenting, although I think I take more inspiration from him than he takes from me.’ She demonstrates this, showing me her suit jacket and talking me through each of her stylistic choices. ‘I go for the jetted pockets because it's what dad likes,’ she says, smiling.

Surprisingly, the pair have never found working together difficult. ‘I think this is because you know how each other operate,’ Molly says. Although wearing a suit was a completely new experience for her, it has always been a perfect fit. ‘You can be a bit self-conscious and suddenly there's this uniform that you can use to express yourself.’ The first few times she walked down the street wearing one, people were looking at her and she was concerned for a short while that something was wrong. Soon she realised ‘actually, it’s just that you look good’.

A new range of fabrics have been released in honour of 25 years of the business. (Image credit: Richard Anderson)

When Molly was born, Richard never thought this was the start of a family business, although with four children in total he had hoped one of them might join the firm. He is, I can tell, secretly very pleased about it. On a more practical note, he adds: ‘It’s great to pass over what you’ve learned, and what we don’t want is these fly-by young people who come in and pick your brains for six to eight months and then off they go.’

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Now celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary, the pair have designed four tweeds and two silk fabrics inspired by the 1950s and 60s for the occasion. They are available for women and men in a range of different styles. Richard had always made womenswear, but it has become much more of a focus since Molly’s been a part of the team. ‘Molly has her own style, that’s the great thing,’ he says. ‘And I’m 61 now, you need the new customers coming in. I don't really relate to them as much, but Molly will.’

Molly adds: ‘I see so many young people who do want to experiment with fashion and tailoring, because it's just so easy when it’s done right, just really effortless… Many of them want to dress up, but they don’t know how. I think there was a time where, if you dressed up, people were like: “What are you dressing up for?" but I don’t think it’s embarrassing now.’

Tailormade: Richard and Molly on the streets of London. (Image credit: Richard Anderson)

The real question, I suppose, is: will I be able to finally see some rivalry between the pair when I pose the vital question for a duo of tailors? ‘Who’s the best dressed?’ I ask.

‘Molly,’ replies Richard, without hesitation. ‘No, it’s dad,’ she replies laughing. As a working partnership, they are tailormade.

For more information on Richard Anderson, visit their website.

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