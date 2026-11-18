Slip human palm into robust handle on a Swaine bridle and calf leather attaché case and you are in the grip of elegance, heft, history and permanence. The architecture is stately; the weight and proportions handsome and doughty. A hardware of hinges, clasps and fastenings are guardsman shiny, snapping into place like well-drilled soldiers.

A Swaine bag can really get a hold on you. Hand crafted in London since 1750, this is leatherwear constructed from mature, equestrian-grade cowskin. It is for generational use, stitched using the same time-consuming and time-honoured methods that fashioned the saddles for fox-chasing dukes. Even in the 21st century, Swaine’s process deploys more tools than actual machines. ‘The machine is, in fact, used as a servant — not a master,’ the company’s founder, Edward Swaine Adeney Jnr, once said. ‘This, then, is the formula: honest material and the finest craftsmanship that can be put into the moulding of it.’

Monty Lowry Corry, the brand and development director at Swaine, in their store and Atelier on New Bond Street in Mayfair, London. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

Indiana Jones's hat is a Herbert Johnson — now Swaine — number, personally selected by Stephen Spielberg. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Storied’ is how most heritage luxury brands describe themselves nowadays, their tale told through milestones, celebrity endorsements and regal patronage. There will always be firsts. Burberry has the famous trench coat, Hermès the totemic Birkin bag and Louis Vuitton the steamer trunk. Swaine, however, has enough stories to fill a library — a fact befitting of the oldest surviving luxury brand in the UK.

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Swaine’s tale was always, in retrospect, about expansion. Its people noticed where the talent was and acquired it. The result of a 1943 merger between Swaine and umbrella-maker Brigg & Sons means that the brand now enjoys bragging rights to the brolly immortalised by Gene Kelly in 1952’s Singin’ In The Rain. A later merger, between Swaine and hatter Herbert Johnson, means the brand is also indelibly tied to Inspector Clouseau’s herring-bone stalker, worn by Peter Sellers. Even the broad, nutmeg-coloured ‘Crown of the Poet’ hat worn by Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones is a Herbert Johnson — now Swaine — number, personally selected for the actor by Swaine customer Stephen Spielberg.

The brand’s influence has always spread far and wide, with Hollywood in thrall. Yet it is the cases and leatherwork — Swaine’s lifeblood pre-mergers and favoured by Sir Winston Churchill — for which the brand stands out the most. The classic Swaine attaché case was John Cleese’s very sensible accessory in the very silly ‘Ministry of Silly Walks’ sketch, from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, as well as James Bond’s secret weapon in From Russia With Love, for which Swaine’s ingenious team modified the case’s interior to conceal within it a folding sniper rifle, set of throwing knives, tear-gas cartridge and red spring- loaded ribbons, studded with krugerands. ‘I must get Swaine and Adeney to make me a two-yard-long walking stick,’ Bond reminds himself in Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice.

Swaine enjoys bragging rights to the Gene Kelly's umbrella in 'Singin’ In The Rain'. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Swaine team members hard at work. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

Swaine’s very own Birkin, meanwhile, is the chic and sturdy Mini Pullman, a smaller version of the Pullman bag created in honour of the so-called train, its wedge-shaped architecture nodding to the bevelled domes of the locomotive carriage.

Now under French ownership, its name reduced to a brisk and snappy ‘Swaine, London’, the brand is international, with retail outposts in Los Angeles, US; Montreux, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka in Japan. Yet its canny marketeers have always remained true to the brand’s spiritual core: that is, the British fieldsports community. On January 8, 1897, the inaugural edition of Country Life Illustrated magazine (incorporating Racing Illustrated) featured an intriguing advertisement for ‘The New Raw Hide Riding Whip by Swaine & Adeney’ of Piccadilly on its black and white cover. This is, then, tack and luggage for the ages, patinated by the past and its future in the hands of new management.

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The CEO is Carine de Koenigswarter and the brand director Monty Lowry Corry, a stylish and erudite young blade whose own family has held an account at Swaine since 1812. (Lowry Corry got the job when he came to the Bond Street store for a repair to his old and battered Eton folio.) This new team has modern and global ambitions for what has always been the quintessence of olde worlde Britishness. ‘About 20 years ago, 70% of trade was British, now it is just 17%,’ Lowry Corry explains. ‘Now, 55% of Swaine’s customers are from North America — and many from the Middle East,’ he continues.

Ian Harding, hatter and custodian of craft at Herbert Johnson, part of Swaine London. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

The devil is in the detail. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

‘Our country has not got any richer and yet the price of handmaking hats, leather goods, whips and umbrellas has skyrocketed.’ It makes sense, then, to look for clients overseas. As Swaine seeks a broader demographic, it has — within reason — mixed things up. There is now a pastel-toned product line, catering to the younger, female clientele. Think a fetching Emma bag in Barbie pink, for example, or a classic Margot in gold python. The mind’s eye can draw a picture of the H. M. Bateman cartoon: ‘The Man Who… had Swaine make a silver handbag for his wife’.

'As a brand we will not grow internationally by merely presenting a Wodehousian version of Britishness'

'A balance of modernity and antiquity,’ is how Lowry Corry puts it. ‘Young American tycoons and Middle Eastern princelings — people from the new world, with new money — don’t want dusty and old. They want to shop in a place that speaks of old-world elegance; of Downton Abbey and Brideshead Revisited. Our national customers are very important to us, but as a brand we will not grow internationally by merely presenting a Wodehousian version of Britishness.’

A recent Swaine project is an update of the Pullman bag, now made from carriage upholstery, for the relaunch of the Belmond hotel group’s British Pullman trains. Swaine’s in-house designer is Christopher Pearson, formerly of Samsonite. Materiality, insists Lowry Corry, is key. ‘Swaine uses English Bridle leather,’ he notes. ‘This is very important. Granted, you can get a nice leather bag at Goyard or Louis Vuitton, or even an exquisite one from Hermès, but the leather will still be French: delicate, soft, feminine, effete. English Bridle leather is different. It was born on the hunting fields of England and the battlefields of Europe. It is a lot thicker and more durable, more subtle and stronger.’

Swaine, which is older than fellow saddle-maker Hermès by 120 years, was chosen to craft the briefcases carrying the sealed results for the 2026 Academy Awards: no doubt the most important artisanal duty in show business. The brand modelled the briefcase on its own President bag, in black pebble and lined with soft Alcantara. Bespoke leather goods remain the backbone of the house.

Swaine is older than fellow saddle-maker Hermès by 120 years. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

A busy craftsperson at work in the London atelier. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

In the brightly lit basement of its store and atelier on New Bond Street, W1, a bona fide artisanal facility is staffed by busy craftspeople, tooled up with scalpels, punches, pricking irons and stitch markers. ‘A functioning workshop such as this one is a very expensive investment,’ Lowry Corry notes. Bags are made here from cowhide to brass hasps; one is welcome to head downstairs and watch a Margot taking shape in real time. Tom Chamberlin, editor-in-chief of The Rake, is a loyal, cross-generational customer — whose favourite items are the Briggs umbrella and the Indiana Jones hat. ‘I also have a backgammon set in beautiful de-stressed, grained leather, made by Swaine Adeney 40 years ago, passed on to me by Dad… who clearly had great taste.’

The backgammon set is currently being repaired and restored in the Bond Street basement. ‘The whole essence of Swaine is in that wonderful workshop,’ says Chamberlin. ‘It’s a real working environment, not some cynical, 3D-printed marketing ploy. There is fidelity to an older, slower type of craftsmanship that doesn’t cut corners.’ The days of Swaine making custom-designed umbrellas with sword blades hidden in the shafts may be long gone, yet the demand for exotic orders remains. Recently, a wealthy, Middle Eastern customer showed up at Bond Street to commission a set of bespoke ostrich-skin suit carriers. Lowry Corry had concerns. ‘Your Highness, with the greatest respect, I have to warn you that ostrich hide is very heavy and you might have trouble carrying the bags.’ The man smiled genially and the penny dropped. ‘“Monty, old boy,” I said to myself,’ the brand director reminisces, ‘this guy is never going to be carrying his own luggage… anywhere.’

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This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe .