It is unusual, but not unheard of, for Country Life to stray from our own shores in search of architectural treasure. It is unusual, however, for an overseas house to feature in the magazine not once, but twice.

Chateau-Sur-Mer, a Gilded Age mansion in Newport, a seaside city on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island, so beguiled the magazine’s editors, that it first featured in 1963, followed by a multi-page-long article in 1986. (It also charmed a string of American presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy who owned summer homes in it.)

The impressive staircase in the entrance hallway. Note its painted underside. It was used in the television programme as Mamie Fish's New York house. The character is based on a real-life socialist, Marion Graves Anthon Fish, a self-styled 'fun-maker'. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Completed in 1852, it was special for three reasons. One, it was one of the first 'cottages' to be built in the in the famous New England sailing summer resort; two, it was one of the only historic mansions in the area used as a permanent residence, instead of as a summer home (by China trade merchant William Shepherd Wetmore); and three, it stayed in the hands of the same family until the 1960s.

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Five years after building finished, Wetmore hosted the first of Newport’s dazzling garden parties — The Fête Champêtre. According to contemporary newspaper reports, more than 3,200 people were invited to gather on Sur-Mer's lawns to celebrate London banker George Peabody.

The Butternut Bedroom contains a furniture suite by Leon Mercette. It was used by 'The Gilded Age's' production team as man-about-town Oscar van Rhijn’s apartment. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Unfortunately, Wetmore died in 1862 with the property passing to his only son, George Peabody Wetmore, a 24-year-old politician.

George wasted no time in hiring architect Richard Morris Hunt to transform his father’s Italianate-style villa into something even more impressive.

The renovations were so complete that many believed there was nothing left of the original house. Hunt went up and out, adding a soaring mansard roof and moving the front door to the north — crowning it with an imposing porte-cochère.

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The Turkish Sitting Room, photographed in 1986. The interiors were sympathetically recreated by The Preservation Society of Newport County. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Wetmore’s daughter, Edith, lived in the vastly-enhanced property until her own death in 1966, and her wish was for the house to be used as a centre for the study of art. Her will stated it should be first offered to the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, and if declined, then offered for sale.

The society declined to take on the by then unfashionable Victorian property. But it was its unfashionable status that was to be its saviour.

In 1969, The Preservation Society of Newport County were able to purchase the house at an affordable price, although many of the Wetmore’s interior treasures proved to be well beyond their humble means.

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Over the following almost 60 years, the society has continued to preserve and enhance Wetmore’s stunning creation. It now has a whole new lease of glamorous life, with both the inside and outside used as sets in Julian Fellowes’s HBO creation The Gilded Age.

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