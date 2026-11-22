One of the pleasures of visiting country houses in Britain is making sense of the generations who lived there over the centuries and detecting their successive contributions. This is especially true at Burton Constable. At first sight, the great East Riding house mostly seems to reflect its Elizabethan date, but its story is much more complex than that. None of the main interiors remains in its original state. The rooms present a number of historic layers, among which the long Georgian reign of William Constable (1747–91), considered last week, stands out. This article will look at the history of the house in the 19th and 20th centuries, in particular at the opulent Victorian decoration and furnishings that were added in about 1823–70.

After Constable’s death in 1791, the estate passed in succession to his nephews, Edward Sheldon and Francis Sheldon, who took the name Constable. Little was done at Burton Constable in their time, but under the terms of Constable’s will they built a beautiful neo-Classical mausoleum at the Constables’ original seat, Halsham, in 1792–1802. Constable was interred there and old family burials were moved there from the church. On Francis’s death in 1821, the estate passed to Thomas Hugh Clifford of Tixall in Staffordshire, the grandson of William’s maternal uncle. He died in 1823 and the estate passed to his son Thomas Aston Clifford Constable (1806–70), later known as Sir Clifford, who was then 17 years old. He turned out to be a great spendthrift. He built a grand stable establishment at Tixall and it may be that the estate was already in debt, for, in 1827, he was obliged to sell it all. No lessons in economy had been learnt and, after three quiet decades, Burton Constable entered an era of lavish entertaining and ultimately ruinous extravagance.

Fig 2: The State Drawing Room with a 1760s scagliola fireplace. The room was redecorated in the 19th century. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Sir Clifford and his wife, Marianne Chichester, assisted by her sister Eliza, refurnished and redecorated Burton Constable in the kind of style one might expect to see in a very rich banker’s London mansion, rather than a traditional country house in Yorkshire. They travelled extensively on the continent, frequented Court circles and ordered fine furniture in Paris. More was ordered from cabinetmakers and upholsterers in London and Hull. Fortunately, they did not get rid of the old furniture, banishing it to attics and stables instead.

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Sir Clifford and Marianne’s taste is first seen in the Saloon or staircase hall. Designed by Timothy Lightoller for William in the 1760s, it is high and spacious, with an impressively broad cantilevered stair. Originally, the room was simply decorated, but Sir Clifford and Marianne furnished it as a sitting room, with lavishly gilded furniture (Fig 7). The magnificent Erard grand piano with a Boulle case was one of their purchases. A remarkable automaton-music box in the shape of an orange tree in a tub, with birds in the branches that ‘sang’ to the music, was another. Sir Clifford brought paintings from Tixall, including three huge mythological scenes by Andrea Casali in Rococo frames, and an even larger group portrait of his early-18th-century Aston ancestors. These and a variety of other paintings make the room into a picture gallery. The strong yellow colour scheme represents a further historic layer, for it was added in the 1970s by Gay Chichester-Constable, one of the house’s 20th-century saviours. It constitutes a talking point for guides and visitors.

Fig 3: The opulent decoration of the chapel was created after Catholic Emancipation. Its artist, Taylor Bulmer, signed and dated his work 1844. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

A suite of three rooms on the ground floor of the west front opens off the Saloon and represents aspects of these historic layers. The rooms formed part of the 16th-century house, but were redecorated for Constable. The Blue Drawing Room (Fig 1), behind the central bay window, was turned by Constable’s architect Thomas Atkinson into a columned neo-Classical apse. It was redecorated by Sir Clifford and Marianne in the 1830s and forms an early Victorian set-piece, with white and gold wallpaper, a Brussels carpet, elaborate Boulle furniture and a variety of English, Dutch and Flemish paintings.

The Chippendale Room has a different aesthetic, having been redecorated in the 1970s by David Mlinaric, with pale-blue walls as a backdrop for English paintings, including landscapes of the house and park by George Barret commissioned by Constable to celebrate the completion of his great works. The room is used for temporary exhibitions from the house’s library collections: at present, an extraordinary Herbarium is on display. The 10 volumes of botanical samples, assembled by William with his sister Winifred, his gardener and his agent in the mid 18th century form the largest historic British collection of this kind outside London.

Fig 4: The Chinese Room was inspired by the Brighton Pavilion. The dragon chair was designed by Marianne Clifford Constable and made by Thomas Wilkinson Wallace in 1841. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The room beyond was renovated by William as a state bedroom, but the superb Rococo bed made for it in 1773 is now upstairs. This space is now the Chinese Room (Fig 4), with a spectacular display of 1820s Chinoiserie. Marianne Clifford Constable and her sister Eliza created the room as an artistic project after a visit to the Royal Pavilion at Brighton, East Sussex. The spectacular carved dragons and the ‘dragon chair’, designed by Marianne, were made by skilled Hull craftsmen.

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The north end of the west front was added by Constable in about 1769–71 to house the Great Drawing Room (Fig 6), but the room itself was designed in about 1775 by James Wyatt and furnished with superb Chippendale furniture and mirrors. The Georgian interior is still there, overlaid with the opulent redecoration carried out by the Clifford Constables in the 1840s, with gold silk damask, silk upholstery for the furniture, colour for the frieze, a gilded palm tree ottoman (Fig 5) and full-length portraits. This spectacular interior, a rare survival of early Victorian taste, was painstakingly restored this century.

Fig 5: The Great Drawing Room 1840s palm-tree ottoman, made by a Hull craftsman. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The chapel, opening off the drawing room, is another example of historic layers of decoration (Fig 3). It was first designed in 1774 by Thomas Atkinson as an elegant neo-Classical billiard room, with a curved end wall and a screen of Ionic columns. After the Act of Catholic Emancipation in 1829, the Clifford Constables celebrated by converting the room with a tour-de-force of coloured stencilled decoration and a tiled floor. The artist Taylor Bulmer signed his work over the altar in 1844. The chapel is still consecrated and used for occasional services.

Burton Constable reaches a peak of historical complexity in the first-floor Long Gallery. The development of this magnificent room has yet to be fully worked out. The house had a gallery by the early 17th century, but it is not clear whether the room really dates from then or from a subsequent remodelling. The oak panelling, in which bolection-moulded panels alternate with flush panels, looks late 17th century. The bookcases were added in the early 18th century by Cuthbert Tunstall Constable. The Jacobean-style ceiling and vigorously modelled frieze with beasts and leaf-patterns has a folk-art quality that is at odds with the panelling. It dates to the 1830s and is redolent of the antiquarian enthusiasms of the period. Constable hung 16th- and 17th-century family portraits here, which remain in place. The Clifford Constables used the room for music, entertaining and theatricals and added gilded furniture, oriental vases and chandeliers, which also remain in situ. The neo-Classical ‘sphinx’ tables with their mosaic marble tops, bought in Rome, are a highlight among the riches here.

Fig 6: James Wyatt’s Chippendale-filled Great Drawing Room, redecorated in the 1840s. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Since the Burton Constable Foundation was established in 1992, more rooms, both ‘upstairs’ and ‘downstairs’, have been added to the public route. Visitors experience one of the longest and most varied tours of any English country house. The Green Dressing Room and the state rooms are splendid examples of mid-19th-century taste (Fig 2), presented as they were redecorated and furnished for Marianne and Eliza. The Gold Bedroom has the superb Rococo state bed and more Victorian furniture and decoration.

The house’s theatrical collections, including playbills and costumes, represent another of Sir Clifford and Marianne’s interests, and the Burton Constable Foundation is currently planning to re-display them in the room off the gallery that formed the original theatre. Another, very different legacy from Sir Clifford’s reign is displayed in the stables: the skeleton of a 58ft long whale, washed up at Tunstall beach in 1825 and claimed by him as Lord Paramount of the Seigniory of Holderness.

Marianne died in 1862. Sir Clifford had made Rosina Brandon, daughter of a coach-maker, his mistress, and she manoeuvred him into marrying her and set about spending further vast sums on herself and a new house, Dunbar House in Teddington, west London. The French Bedroom at Burton Constable, redecorated by Rosina in about 1865, represents her taste. When Sir Clifford died in 1870, he left Dunbar House and the contents of Burton Constable to her. Rosina later moved to Rome, taking some of the collections with her.

Fig 7: A view of the staircase hall in 1855, with two huge torchères and a central piano. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Sir Clifford’s son, Sir Frederick Augustus Talbot Clifford Constable, inherited a severely embarrassed estate, just as the Agricultural Depression was starting to bite. He moved into a Georgian villa at North Ferriby, near Hull. On his death in 1894, the house and estate passed to Marianne’s sister’s grandson, Lt-Col Walter Raleigh Chichester. Again, he took the name Constable. The estate recovered gradually, and when Rosina died in 1908, she willed the Burton Constable furniture back to the family, in return for burial in the mausoleum at Halsham. The Chichester-Constables were able to resume residence about this time.

The family suffered further financial reverses in the 1930s and moved out again to a house on the estate. After the Second World War, Burton Constable’s future looked bleak. The family were hit by death duties on Lt-Col Chichester-Constable’s death in 1942, the house had been damaged by army occupation and enemy bombing and the estate had been chosen as a potential site for a new town. Nevertheless, the Lt-Col’s son, Brig Raleigh Chichester-Constable, was determined to save the house and, when the ‘new town’ threat was lifted in 1953, he moved back in. Ten years later, his son John Chichester-Constable and his wife, Gay, succeeded, and took on a lifetime’s commitment.

The estate was no longer capable of supporting the house, which was in poor condition. For 27 years, the family worked to repair and maintain Burton Constable, conserve its collections and make a successful business from events and public opening. After Gay’s death in 1989, Chichester-Constable decided to transfer ownership of the house and park to a dedicated charity, to secure its long-term future. The Burton Constable Foundation was duly set up in 1992, with support from the National Heritage Memorial Fund. Since then, the Foundation has made great progress in restoring the house and landscape, developing the business and conserving the collections, continuing the work of the Chichester-Constables.

After Chichester-Constable’s death in 2011, his daughter Rodrica and her husband, James Straker (who died in 2022), moved into the south wing, which John and Gay had made into a comfortable family home. Rodrica and her elder son John Straker Constable continue to own and manage the estate, being closely involved in the foundation, the house and park. They represent a family presence at Burton Constable that dates to the 14th century and a strand of the history of Holderness that dates back to the Norman Conquest.

Find out more at the house, including how to visit, at the Burton Constable website.

This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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