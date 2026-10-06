Country Life October 7, 2026

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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Daniel Robbins’s favourite painting

The museum’s curator chooses a beautifully detailed collage

Country-house treasure

John Goodall’s way is barred at Traquair House, Peeblesshire, where the gates were locked when Bonnie Prince Charlie left in 1745

A royal foundation

Aoife Caitríona Lau traces the architectural tale of Oriel College, Oxford, as it marks the 700th anniversary of its foundation

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Carla Passino delves into the controversy surrounding Elias Ashmole’s great collection, now in Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum

Stranger things

An emperor’s toothbrush, a lobster telephone and a stuffed cayman — there really were no limits for the eccentric British collectors of yesteryear, finds Claire Jackson

(Image credit: Future)

Tender is the light

Blue skies and warm sunshine made the French Riviera a Mecca for artists, reveals Nick Trend

A bear’s necessity

As Winnie-the-Pooh turns 100, Emma Hughes profiles the duo behind the much-loved character

(Image credit: Future)

The modern Herbal

Ann Treneman shares remarkable garden remedies from her new book on Nature’s Pharmacy

(Image credit: Future)

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White hails the return of bricks-and-mortar shopping, and her regal picks prove that purple reigns

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe highlights new paints and wallpapers to add a fresh look to any home

London Life

Will Hosie ponders the capital’s standing in the artistic world, seeks out seven of the best properties currently for sale and relives London’s most memorable parties (below), plus our writers have all you need to know this month

(Image credit: Future)

Rare charms

The autumn cyclamen is a tiny flower of monumental beauty, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson

Countryside mystery

From knopper to oak-apple and cotton-wool to currant, the gall is a fascinating phenomenon for the consideration of John Wright

Travel

Pamela Goodman marvels at the Feast of the Flying Donkey in the French village of Gonfaron

(Image credit: Future)

Arts & antiques

The tentacles of Nicola Turner’s tactile and sustainable sculpture work are reaching across the land, as she tells Carla Passino

Sultans of swing

What did the Ottomans ever do for us? Lucien de Guise explores the many Turkish influences that reached the shores of Britain

And much more