Country Life October 7, 2026
Country Life October 7, 2026, looks at a century of Winnie-the-Pooh, the strangest collectors from history and some remarkable garden remedies.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
Daniel Robbins’s favourite painting
The museum’s curator chooses a beautifully detailed collage
Country-house treasure
John Goodall’s way is barred at Traquair House, Peeblesshire, where the gates were locked when Bonnie Prince Charlie left in 1745
A royal foundation
Aoife Caitríona Lau traces the architectural tale of Oriel College, Oxford, as it marks the 700th anniversary of its foundation
The legacy
Carla Passino delves into the controversy surrounding Elias Ashmole’s great collection, now in Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum
Stranger things
An emperor’s toothbrush, a lobster telephone and a stuffed cayman — there really were no limits for the eccentric British collectors of yesteryear, finds Claire Jackson
Tender is the light
Blue skies and warm sunshine made the French Riviera a Mecca for artists, reveals Nick Trend
A bear’s necessity
As Winnie-the-Pooh turns 100, Emma Hughes profiles the duo behind the much-loved character
The modern Herbal
Ann Treneman shares remarkable garden remedies from her new book on Nature’s Pharmacy
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White hails the return of bricks-and-mortar shopping, and her regal picks prove that purple reigns
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe highlights new paints and wallpapers to add a fresh look to any home
London Life
Will Hosie ponders the capital’s standing in the artistic world, seeks out seven of the best properties currently for sale and relives London’s most memorable parties (below), plus our writers have all you need to know this month
Rare charms
The autumn cyclamen is a tiny flower of monumental beauty, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson
Countryside mystery
From knopper to oak-apple and cotton-wool to currant, the gall is a fascinating phenomenon for the consideration of John Wright
Travel
Pamela Goodman marvels at the Feast of the Flying Donkey in the French village of Gonfaron
Arts & antiques
The tentacles of Nicola Turner’s tactile and sustainable sculpture work are reaching across the land, as she tells Carla Passino
Sultans of swing
What did the Ottomans ever do for us? Lucien de Guise explores the many Turkish influences that reached the shores of Britain
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.