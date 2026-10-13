Country Life October 14, 2026
Country Life October 14, 2026, brings you beautiful rural interiors, 24 hours at Claridge's and asks if the best lawnmower is actually an alpaca.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
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Spend 24 hours in the corridors of Claridge’s, the luxury London hotel that never sleeps, in the company of Emma Hughes
Alpacalypse now
Mary Skipwith speaks to alpaca owners about the comic camelids that serve as woolly wedding guests and living lawnmowers
Luxury
Jonathan Self is captivated by the little miracles of cameos and Amie Elizabeth White seeks out the ultimate silk pocket square
Local heroes
Christian and Jessica Fleming tell Giles Kime how they created a new family home in harmony with its Cotswolds surroundings
The evolution of the office
Leading designers throw open the doors of their modern working spaces for Arabella Youens
New looks for a new season
Amelia Thorpe shares fresh ideas for every room in the home
A passion for pattern
Matthew Dennison reveals how Watts 1874 is building on the legacy of George Gilbert Scott Jnr
It’s a kind of magic
Carla Passino outlines the route to commissioning the ideal artist to paint the perfect portrait
Joanna Scanlan’s favourite painting
The actress chooses a portrait that is a picture of concentration
Country-house treasures
A model ship made by Italian prisoners of war is forever docked at Chavenage. John Goodall sets sail for the Gloucestershire seat
An ideal for living
The spirit of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement is alive and well at Church Rate Corner, Cambridge. William Fawcett investigates
The legacy
Giles Kime hails the influence of the distinctive interior designer David Hicks, who combined modernism with classic ideals
Let’s go coconuts
Rob Crossan unwraps the Bounty bar, a snack that promised a taste of the exotic when it landed on our post-war shores 75 years ago
In glowing colours
Charles Quest-Ritson applauds the ornamental and innovative 11 acres of gardens at Littlethorpe Manor in Ripon, North Yorkshire
The veal thing
‘Keep it simple, don’t skimp on the size and serve it fresh’ is the sage wiener-schnitzel advice from Tom Parker Bowles
Countryside mysteries
John Wright reveals the truth about tree burrs, imperfections highly prized by cabinetmakers
Raising the proof
Poitín, the illicit Irish moonshine, is making a cocktail-bar comeback, reveals Melanie Cable-Alexander
Travel
Rosie Paterson unpacks the latest winter-sun news, Mark Hedges eats out Sydney style and Sam Carlisle finds the essence of Mexico
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino profiles Hokusai, an artist truly made waves
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.