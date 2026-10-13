Country Life October 14, 2026

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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

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Spend 24 hours in the corridors of Claridge’s, the luxury London hotel that never sleeps, in the company of Emma Hughes

Alpacalypse now

Mary Skipwith speaks to alpaca owners about the comic camelids that serve as woolly wedding guests and living lawnmowers

(Image credit: Future)

Luxury

Jonathan Self is captivated by the little miracles of cameos and Amie Elizabeth White seeks out the ultimate silk pocket square

Local heroes

Christian and Jessica Fleming tell Giles Kime how they created a new family home in harmony with its Cotswolds surroundings

The evolution of the office

Leading designers throw open the doors of their modern working spaces for Arabella Youens

(Image credit: Future)

New looks for a new season

Amelia Thorpe shares fresh ideas for every room in the home

A passion for pattern

Matthew Dennison reveals how Watts 1874 is building on the legacy of George Gilbert Scott Jnr

It’s a kind of magic

Carla Passino outlines the route to commissioning the ideal artist to paint the perfect portrait

Joanna Scanlan’s favourite painting

The actress chooses a portrait that is a picture of concentration

Country-house treasures

A model ship made by Italian prisoners of war is forever docked at Chavenage. John Goodall sets sail for the Gloucestershire seat

(Image credit: Future)

An ideal for living

The spirit of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement is alive and well at Church Rate Corner, Cambridge. William Fawcett investigates

The legacy

Giles Kime hails the influence of the distinctive interior designer David Hicks, who combined modernism with classic ideals

Let’s go coconuts

Rob Crossan unwraps the Bounty bar, a snack that promised a taste of the exotic when it landed on our post-war shores 75 years ago

In glowing colours

Charles Quest-Ritson applauds the ornamental and innovative 11 acres of gardens at Littlethorpe Manor in Ripon, North Yorkshire

(Image credit: Clive Nichols)

The veal thing

‘Keep it simple, don’t skimp on the size and serve it fresh’ is the sage wiener-schnitzel advice from Tom Parker Bowles

Countryside mysteries

John Wright reveals the truth about tree burrs, imperfections highly prized by cabinetmakers

Raising the proof

Poitín, the illicit Irish moonshine, is making a cocktail-bar comeback, reveals Melanie Cable-Alexander

Travel

Rosie Paterson unpacks the latest winter-sun news, Mark Hedges eats out Sydney style and Sam Carlisle finds the essence of Mexico

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino profiles Hokusai, an artist truly made waves