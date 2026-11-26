A ‘perfectly-baked pink pudding’, a ‘pink bubble gum fantasy’ and a ‘pink fondant fancy’: presenter Kevin McCloud had a field day telling the story of this jaw-dropping Art Deco development on Grand Designs.

With its marshmallow pink façade and arches, plus (many) turquoise-framed windows, this building seems a natural home for a modern-day Willy Wonka. And I haven’t even started on the interior yet.

Cloud House, a delicious-looking pair of semi-detached, three-storey houses, might look like it belongs in Miami Beach, but it's in London. Gospel Oak, to be precise. And after a decade-long saga taking it from whimsical dream to bricks-and-mortar reality, it's on the market, with UK Sotheby's International Realty quoting £2.5 million.

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(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

According to the architect, Peter Morris, this fantastical confection is a love letter to his wife, Emily. The seeds of its creation were sown in 2016, when Peter and Emily bought the parcel of land where Cloud House now sits. Back then, it was home to a damp and dilapidated Victorian vicarage. They subsequently sold half the plot to a couple who bought into Peter’s vision for two adjoining homes, and got to work turning this corner of the metropolis into a slice of South Beach.

‘Emily and I wanted to create somewhere that reflected our personalities, rather than what people might expect a London home to look like,' says Peter. Mission accomplished, in that case.

'We took a lot of inspiration from our honeymoon in Miami, particularly the Art Deco buildings, the curves and all that wonderful pink and turquoise.’

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

The design is also a nod to the neighbouring Grade I-listed St Martin’s Church, which architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner described as ‘the craziest of London’s Victorian churches’.

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All very admirable. But like so many Grand Designs projects, the decade-long transformation was anything but smooth.

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

Among the bumps in the road were ‘sky high’ timber prices, which prompted the couple to ditch the timber frame in favour of blockwork. Finances were also tight, with Emily, a freelance TV producer, unemployed for several months. And simmering tension between Peter and the main builder, Bart, saw them part ways midway through the project.

As Peter wearily said at one stage: ‘I started the job as a perfectionist. But I ended the job as a realist.’

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

Fortunately, Emily’s parents came to the rescue when they downsized and lent the couple money to finish the building work. Peter and Emily’s house at 20A Vicars Road was completed in August — just 5% over budget.

‘There is nothing bitter in this blancmange,’ Kevin declared as he wrapped up the episode, which aired in September. Just months after the builders — and the cameras — left, the couple have put their home on the market for £2,500,000 via UK Sotheby's International Realty.

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

The interior of Peter and Emily’s half of Cloud House is every bit as vivacious as the exterior.

Most of the ground floor is given to an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, plus a study. Decorated with giant green, pink and white-stripes (yes, really) and featuring scalloped cabinets, spherical cornicing, a statement red, blue and yellow tap and bright yellow handles, it is abundantly clear that this is a couple who just love vibrant colours. The bathroom on this floor is no exception, drenched in a marine blue.

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

The first and second floors, each comprising a bedroom and a bathroom, are a riot of colour too. There’s dusky-looking orange and avocado green in one bathroom, and pink and fuchsia in another, plus coral pink up the stairs. Intriguingly, the bedrooms themselves are white — with the odd pop of colour. As for the cloakroom? You might want to pop on a pair of sunglasses before you go in.

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

The attention to detail and colour extends to the roof terrace, where there’s a striped floor and an outdoor bathtub with another statement tap. This is the sort of house where you couldn't help but wake up every day with a spring in your step.

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

‘I’ve always loved colourful, playful architecture, but you don’t often get the opportunity to explore those ideas fully with clients. This was our chance to do exactly that,’ says Peter. ‘I wanted to create a home that was fun to live in, but also something that might make people smile as they walked past.’

Becky Fatemi, executive partner at UK Sotheby's International Realty, agrees. ‘It’s bold, it’s playful and it doesn't take itself too seriously,' she says. 'We see a lot of beautiful houses in this business, but very few that are genuinely unforgettable. Cloud House is one of them.’

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

The big question now is this: who will buy such a unique home? Fatemi reckons it’ll attract a buyer with a creative streak. ‘That might be someone working in fashion, art or design, or simply someone who appreciates great architecture and wants to live somewhere with a bit of personality,' she says. 'There’s something about Cloud House that makes you smile, and I think that’s a wonderful quality for a home to have.’

(Image credit: UK Sotheby's International Realty)

As for Peter and Emily? Well, the blood, sweat and tears that went into Cloud House doesn’t appear to have dented their enthusiasm. They’re now actively looking ahead to their next project.

Cloud House is for sale at £2,500,000 through UK Sotheby's International Realty — see more details.