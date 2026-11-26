If time is a perfect circle, then perhaps so too is car design. What can we learn from the past and use it to influence the future? If you’re Citroen, or Renault, or Peugeot or Porsche, then the theme is retro. But for Polestar, the space-age Swedish sustainable car makers, retro just won’t do. Unless of course you want buttons, in which case, the new Polestar is as retro as they come.

On November 9, Polestar released renders of the Formula 2030 Concept, the first hint at the new direction of global design head Philipp Römers. There was plenty to be excited about, from the raked hatchback styling, pillarless coach doors and a boot I’m not entirely sure how to describe. It is, of course, very futuristic, but also carries plenty of presence, which is what cars used to have, 'Back In The Day'.

(Image credit: Polestar)

‘We express our values through design, performance and sustainability,’ Philipp tells me. ‘The performance aspect, in particular, will become more visible in the future, to set the tone.’ The tone is also to be more compact and accessible, Philipp says. ‘The car is smaller, more compact and a little more functional. Nevertheless, it remains a sports car. It’s more than just a design statement; it’s the physical embodiment of our strategy.’

One physical inclusion that will give Polestar customers plenty to cheer for is the inclusion of plenty of buttons and switches, which shows that designers such as Philipp are listening to customers who feel overwhelmed by screens and menus and sub-menus. The company is about ‘Scandinavian clarity, minimalism and being future-oriented’, he says, while adding that the buttons aren’t just there to please grouchy millennials and grumpy journalists, but because the car will be so quick that you won’t have time to check a screen.

Buttons! (Image credit: Polestar)

‘We want to emphasise the performance aspect, where you need quick access to buttons and controls. The strategy was to find the perfect balance between physical switches and digital interfaces,’ he tells me.

‘When we enter the design studio, we’re already living in the future. We’re always at least two or three years ahead, so we start from there,’ he says. ‘You have to be open-minded. You have to be inspired by whatever is happening in society and even in politics, because these things influence design trends and so on. That influences your work and, ultimately, the car you’re creating, combined with the values of the brand that need to be expressed. You have to connect all these dots — that’s my job. And then you have to make it commercially successful. Formula 2030 is a summary of all that work. It shows the path into the future and makes it public for the very first time.’

While Formula 2030 is just a concept, its ideas will be incorporated into the next-generation Polestar 2 and the forthcoming Polestar 7, with Philipp confirming production cars influenced by Formula 2030 ‘will start arriving from next year onwards’.

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Polestar’s core tenet, as much as design and performance, is sustainability, and that will continue into the future, Philipp confirms. ‘We see sustainability as a driver of innovation,’ he says. ‘It pushes design and performance, and we create something cool out of that. I think that’s very future oriented and modern. There are many brands that want to be design driven, and many that aim for performance, but there aren’t so many that combine those things with sustainability.’

On how his first year at Polestar is going, Philipp’s Teutonic focus splits into a brief smile. ‘It’s a cool brand. We have a good strategy in place, I would say and I’m happy to be here.’ If he can turn Formula 2030 into a success, on first glance, they, and we, will be lucky to have him.