Following the Dissolution of the Monasteries, which took place during five tumultuous years from 1536 to 1540, many of the great monastic estates seized by the Crown were granted to favoured courtiers and advisers or sold off to enterprising merchants and entrepreneurs. The Dissolution also enabled Henry VIII to indulge his passion for the chase by acquiring some of England’s finest hunting grounds, a fact highlighted by the recent launch onto the market of the historic, 113-acre Stoke Park estate, at a guide price of £5.25 million through Juliette Burt of Strutt & Parker’s Estates & Farm Agency.

Not to be confused with the other various Stoke Parks in Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Suffolk and elsewhere, this Stoke Park is situated in the picturesque village of Stoke Bruerne, about seven miles from Towcester in Northamptonshire.

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Set discreetly back between Stoke Park’s Palladian pavilions, Stoke Park House is a traditional late-Victorian home of great character, which offers more than 3,900sq ft of well-proportioned family accommodation, including three good reception rooms, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. All the bedrooms enjoy splendid views over the historic gardens and parkland beyond.

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The 1,613sq ft West Pavilion, previously a library and then a ballroom, is now used as a venue for weddings and private events.

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Occupied over the years by a member of the family, the 2,686sq ft East Pavilion, a former chapel, has been sensitively modernised and converted to provide two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and dining room on the first floor, with a traditional drawing room on the ground floor and a large former kitchen and reception room on the lower ground floor.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Stoke Park’s gently undulating parkland takes in 86 acres of established grassland, the whole designated a Grade II-listed Registered Park and Garden.

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The parkland boasts sweeping views across the surrounding countryside, and the River Tove, which forms the southern boundary, is an appealing natural feature.

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Stoke Park’s royal connections date from 1541, when the Longueville family was forced to surrender the manor of Stoke Bruerne to the King, who integrated the manor and deer park within the Honor of Grafton, a series of contiguous manors on the Northamptonshire- Buckinghamshire border.

Formally established by Act of Parliament that same year, the new Crown estate included numerous manors, forests, chases and lands, all managed by the Court of Augmentations, which was created in 1536 to deal with property and income confiscated from dissolved religious houses.

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Stoke Park remained in royal hands until 1629, when Charles I granted the park, manor house and some 400 acres at Stoke Bruerne to Sir Francis Crane, a courtier, entrepreneur and founder of the profitable Mortlake Tapestry Works. He had been Secretary to the King when the latter was Prince of Wales, and Sir Francis was knighted in 1617.

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In about 1630, the courtier embarked on the construction of an impressive new country house, one of the first to be built in England in the Italian Palladian style. Its design is generally attributed to Inigo Jones, a celebrated architect and fellow courtier, who studied in Italy and was greatly influenced by the work of the Venetian master Andrea Palladio.

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The house was altered in the late 18th century, but its fortunes changed dramatically in 1886 when the central main building was destroyed by fire. It was replaced in 1891 by a large neo-Jacobean building, which was itself largely demolished following its use by the army during the Second World War.

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Years of decline and wartime occupation had also taken their toll on Stoke Park’s precious pavilions, which were saved from destruction when, in 1954, the estate was broken up and its buildings and former gardens acquired by the publisher Robin Chancellor, who restored the pavilions, both now listed Grade II*.

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He was succeeded at Stoke Park by his nephew, Alexander, a distinguished international journalist and editor of The Spectator from 1975–84, who later made Stoke Park his home and replanted the parkland.

The estate is now being sold as a whole on behalf of the Chancellor family, and includes a Grade II-listed coach house provides additional three-bedroom accommodation.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Stoke Park is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details.