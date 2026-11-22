(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Built in the traditional Cotswolds style in 1955, this seven-bedroom house in two acres near Painswick is a true idyll.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

There's a huge amount of space — over 8,000sq ft in total — as well as a pool, tennis court and charming gardens.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This charming Victorian home, once a coach house, has been wonderfully updated inside, keeping plenty of character while also having a very 21st century freshness.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

There are five bedrooms, a self-contained annexe, and it's eminently commutable despite its secluded feel.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Breathtaking Georgian grandeur in this Grade II*-listed home near the village of Battle.

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It's currently run as a wellness retreat, and could carry on as a business — or you could return it to its original purpose as a magnificent, 14-bedroom country house in 10 acres of rolling countryside.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

An outstanding 15th century hall near Malpas, beautifully-preserved and Grade I-listed.

(Image credit: Savills)

It has seven bedrooms, five acres and all sorts of leisure facilities, from pool and tennis court to paddocks. There's also detached guest cottage.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: exp via OnTheMarket)

Wonderful grounds that run down to the side of a lake at this family home near Witham. The oldest parts of the property are Tudor, and there are plenty of original features still to be seen — not least the wood panelling in some of the rooms.

(Image credit: exp via OnTheMarket)

For sale via exp via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: exp via OnTheMarket)

A stone-built, Grade II-listed farmhouse that's been carefully updated and modernised, while keeping oriiginal elements including some glorious stone windows.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Five bedrooms, just under four acres, and a wonderful kitchen with a huge Aga as its centrepiece.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale via exp via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.