Gloucestershire — £2,250,000
Built in the traditional Cotswolds style in 1955, this seven-bedroom house in two acres near Painswick is a true idyll.
There's a huge amount of space — over 8,000sq ft in total — as well as a pool, tennis court and charming gardens.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £1,750,000
This charming Victorian home, once a coach house, has been wonderfully updated inside, keeping plenty of character while also having a very 21st century freshness.
There are five bedrooms, a self-contained annexe, and it's eminently commutable despite its secluded feel.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
East Sussex — £2,500,000
Breathtaking Georgian grandeur in this Grade II*-listed home near the village of Battle.
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It's currently run as a wellness retreat, and could carry on as a business — or you could return it to its original purpose as a magnificent, 14-bedroom country house in 10 acres of rolling countryside.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Cheshire — £2,650,000
An outstanding 15th century hall near Malpas, beautifully-preserved and Grade I-listed.
It has seven bedrooms, five acres and all sorts of leisure facilities, from pool and tennis court to paddocks. There's also detached guest cottage.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Essex — £1,500,000
Wonderful grounds that run down to the side of a lake at this family home near Witham. The oldest parts of the property are Tudor, and there are plenty of original features still to be seen — not least the wood panelling in some of the rooms.
For sale via exp via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Lancashire — £1,200,000
A stone-built, Grade II-listed farmhouse that's been carefully updated and modernised, while keeping oriiginal elements including some glorious stone windows.
Five bedrooms, just under four acres, and a wonderful kitchen with a huge Aga as its centrepiece.
For sale via exp via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.