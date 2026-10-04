Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Six outstanding homes, from an Elizabethan farmhouse to a miniature castle in Sussex, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes the work of some of Britain's finest architects.

Toby Keel&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Property for Sale
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Buckinghamshire — £2,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blue Book)

A house that's 'tucked away in its own private corner of the Chiltern Hills', as the agents put it. Four bedrooms, stables, lawns and paddock are all part of the fun.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blue Book)

For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £3,000,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This beautiful 16th-century farmhouse sits in 29 acres of land in a village not far from Horsham, with easy access to London and the south coast. The main house has five bedrooms, while the cottage — a two-bed conversion created 25 years ago — has two further bedrooms.

Latest Videos FromCountry Life

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Cheshire — £1,600,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The Jacobean character of this Grade II*-listed hall shines through, yet this is also a refurbished, cosy family home in two and a half acres of gardens. Six bedrooms, over 7,000sq ft, and wonderful views of open countryside.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £4,900,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A proper castle in miniature, with castellations, leaded windows, huge open fireplaces and wood-panelled walls. This eight-bedroom home has a huge amount of floorspace, a pair of self-contained flats, ten acres of land and easy access to London by road or rail.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Bedford — £1,895,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An unusual prospect in the form of a modern home right across the road from Victorian Park, in the centre of Bedford itself.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The design here is quite extraordinary — it feels more like a high-end boutique hotel than a family home in a market town — but that adds to its charm. Superb links by road, rail and air complete the picture.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Warwickshire — £4,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A house with Warwick Castle in the back garden — quite literally — is up for sale. And as if that weren't enough, it's even designed by the great Ben Pentreath himself.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Fine & Country)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.