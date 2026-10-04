Six outstanding homes, from an Elizabethan farmhouse to a miniature castle in Sussex, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Blue Book)

A house that's 'tucked away in its own private corner of the Chiltern Hills', as the agents put it. Four bedrooms, stables, lawns and paddock are all part of the fun.

(Image credit: Blue Book)

For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This beautiful 16th-century farmhouse sits in 29 acres of land in a village not far from Horsham, with easy access to London and the south coast. The main house has five bedrooms, while the cottage — a two-bed conversion created 25 years ago — has two further bedrooms.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

The Jacobean character of this Grade II*-listed hall shines through, yet this is also a refurbished, cosy family home in two and a half acres of gardens. Six bedrooms, over 7,000sq ft, and wonderful views of open countryside.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A proper castle in miniature, with castellations, leaded windows, huge open fireplaces and wood-panelled walls. This eight-bedroom home has a huge amount of floorspace, a pair of self-contained flats, ten acres of land and easy access to London by road or rail.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An unusual prospect in the form of a modern home right across the road from Victorian Park, in the centre of Bedford itself.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The design here is quite extraordinary — it feels more like a high-end boutique hotel than a family home in a market town — but that adds to its charm. Superb links by road, rail and air complete the picture.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A house with Warwick Castle in the back garden — quite literally — is up for sale. And as if that weren't enough, it's even designed by the great Ben Pentreath himself.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.