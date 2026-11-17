When the wreck of Mary Rose, the pride of Henry VIII’s fleet, was raised in 1982, its hemp anchor cables were remarkably unscathed after more than 400 years on the seabed of the Solent beneath 40ft of water. Treated with tar derived from Scots pine, they tethered the 700-ton flagship to its 16 foot anchor, which weighs two tons — more than a grand piano.

Hemp was so integral to the Tudor King’s maritime ambitions that, in 1533, he passed a law requiring farmers to cultivate a quarter of an acre of hemp or flax for every 60 acres they owned to provide the materials for the production of ropes and sails for his navy — or risk being fined 3s 4d.

Compared with cotton and wool, hemp’s combination of long fibres, dense cellulose and lignin lends it rigidity, strength and resistance to stretching under pressure. The Chinese pioneered its use, first as cloth and later as paper. When Johannes Gutenberg printed the first Bible in 1456, he chose a mix of linen and hemp, which remained popular until it was eclipsed by wood pulp in the 19th century. Its reputation was later tarnished by its biological proximity to cannabis. However, although it is part of the same family, industrial hemp has 0.3% or less of the psychoactive compound delta-9 THC.

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Making the papers (Image credit: Natural History Museum, London / Bridgeman Images) William Randolph Hearst (1863–1951) was a US newspaper publisher and politician who built a significant fortune — and the world’s largest publishing company — through ‘yellow’ (or tabloid) journalism. Because his company relied on paper, he invested extensively in forestry and paper mills. His newspapers heavily influenced cannabis policy in the US. In the 1930s, technological advances in processing raised the prospect that hemp would provide a cheaper alternative to wood pulp. In his 1985 book The Emperor Wears No Clothes, Jack Herer claimed that Hearst used his newspapers to tarnish the reputation of hemp because it is a member of the cannabis Sativa family and supported the introduction of the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937.

Historically, hemp was prized for its resilience, but it offers added attractions in the 21st century; a spring-grown break crop, it grows to about 13 foot in as little as three months, significantly enriching soil in the process, capturing twice its own weight in carbon and requiring fewer binding agents than wood fibre. Just as Tudor mariners recycled their rope and sails, modern hemp can be composted or used as biomass. In terms of thermal efficiency, it provides a viable alternative to materials that rely heavily on fossil fuels.

In the mind of Matt Belcher, founder of Hemspan, the Cambridge company spearheading its 21st-century revival, hemp is God’s gift to construction: a thermally efficient, non-toxic, breathable, carbon-negative, sustainable, sound-absorbing option for house builders that offers an alternative to materials that rely heavily on fossil fuels.

Its potential as a building material is currently being demonstrated in the construction of a new farmhouse at West Swainsford Farm near Mere, Wiltshire, in a collaboration between Hemspan and the Duchy of Cornwall, which aims to be net zero by 2032. The Duchy also has ambitions to cultivate hemp on its own farmland (currently, only 20% of Hemspan’s hemp is sourced from the UK).

The West Swainsford project is an alliance between Hemspan and the Duchy of Cornwall. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace)

‘Although wood remains a highly viable bio-based material for insulation, the aim is to prioritise its use for structural framing,’ says Sam Henderson, built estate sustainability officer for the Duchy. Made from a panel system manufactured off-site in a factory setting, the timber-frame construction can be erected in seven to eight days and made watertight in three weeks — a fraction of the time it takes to build a conventional house and creating far less disruption in local communities. ‘The 3,000sq ft farmhouse is a research and development exercise,’ says Henderson. ‘We have really “thrown the kitchen sink” at the design to maximise energy efficiency.’

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Meadow View aligns with the Duchy of Cornwall’s reputation for traditional architecture using innovative building methods. (Image credit: Lulie Anderson / Hemspan)

‘Although not originally envisioned as a net- zero building, it has been engineered to be high performing, bordering on passive-house thermal efficiency,’ explains Alex Hibbert-Job, architect at the Duchy. ‘It was designed as a traditional, lime-rendered Duchy farmhouse rather than a modernist structure of the type associated with net-zero houses. This aesthetic choice aligns with the Duchy’s track record of high-quality, traditional architecture that incorporates innovative building methods.’

From a sustainability perspective, the house is what, in the automotive world, is described as ‘fully loaded’. It is generously equipped with a 13-kilowatt solar system, battery storage and an air-source heat pump, as well as mechanical ventilation with heat recovery. A Canadian well system draws air from underground, relying on the difference between underground and above-ground temperatures to heat the house in winter and cool it in summer. As the house is tenanted, there will be an opportunity to monitor every aspect of both energy generation and use, creating a rich seam of data to inform future house building.

(Image credit: Future)

Hemspan is now focusing on entire houses; work will soon begin on 28 homes in Thakeham, West Sussex. Belcher describes Hemspan’s panellised Biohaus system as ‘façade agnostic’, offering the opportunity to use a wide range of materials — including slate, clay tile, timber cladding and brick slips — to create a wide range of architectural styles that he plans to offer in kit form. Locally sourced traditional building materials have long been associated with restoration projects. Yet, as this house at West Swainsford expresses so eloquently, they also offer significant benefits in modern building that go far beyond sympathetic restoration, delivering both sustainability and functionality. Hemp, it seems, is set to play a pivotal role in an exciting revolution in carbon-neutral housing.

For more information visit Hemspan's website.

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