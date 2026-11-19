In the leafy county of Hertfordshire, Hugh Maconochie of Savills country department is overseeing the sale of Grade II*-listed Queen Hoo Hall at a guide price of £4.95 million.

It's a wonder, and one of Hertfordshire’s most remarkable Elizabethan manor houses, set amid 17 acres of formal gardens, paddocks and meadows overlooking open countryside on the edge of the sought-after village of Tewin. It's also very commutable: Welwyn Garden City is three miles away, while the station at Welwyn North is even closer, from where you can be in King's Cross in under 20 minutes.

(Image credit: Savills)

The house has remained largely and wonderfully unaltered since it was first built, ‘probably between 1570 and 1589, on a virgin site chosen for its splendid view to the south across the Lea valley,’ according to John Cornforth’s article in Country Life (March 15, 1962).

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Queen Hoo Hall as it appeared in Country Life in 1962. (Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Although no definite proof of its origin exists, the traditional story is that it was built by one Edward Skegges, who had a house in Bishopsgate Street in the City of London, was Sergeant Poulterer to the Queen and was active in the Hertfordshire property market in the 1560s.

(Image credit: Savills)

In The Field in 1986, the architectural writer Roderick Gradidge maintained that ‘the fact that Queen Hoo Hall has never been a country seat or lived in by the wealthy (it ended up as two workers’ cottages in 1902) has meant that it has been little altered over the years [and] remains very much as it was built, even down to some interesting Elizabethan wall paintings’. As you can see here, they're still in place a further 30 years down the line.

(Image credit: Savills)

Clean uncluttered spaces and soft natural colours are key elements of the timeless charm of today’s Queen Hoo Hall. Beautifully renovated throughout by the Mead family following its purchase in 1986, it offers 4,958sq ft of elegant, light-filled accommodation on three floors.

There are period features everywhere, including leaded lattice windows, stone mullions, exposed timbers, original fireplaces and historic wall paintings.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Reception rooms comprise an impressive dining room with stone flooring, an inglenook fireplace and a distinctive tower bay window; a spacious drawing room, the former Great Hall, centred on a fine stone fireplace.

(Image credit: Savills)

There's also a music room overlooking the formal gardens; and a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with bespoke cabinetry and garden views.

The upper floors play host to five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a superb principal bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Queen Hoo Hall is for sale through Savills — see more details.