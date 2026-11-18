I have always loved plants and gardens. One of my earliest memories is of sowing some seeds that my grandmother sent me for my third birthday. Unfortunately, I thought the best place to sow them was in the enamel pot on which my brother was being trained to be a Good Boy. Soon, however, I had my own patch in the garden, where I grew annuals and radishes. Pocket money was spent on daffodils and tulip bulbs from Woolworths.

I won the gardening prize aged nine at the end of my first year at prep school and held on to my horticultural pre-eminence until I was 13 and went to Winchester. There, I surprised my more intellectual contemporaries by growing morning glory (which, even then, I called Ipomoea) up strings pinned to the window frames. It says much for Wykehamists that my fellow pupils admired their heavenly blue trumpets.

A young gardener needs mentors. I was encouraged in my wider learning by my botany master Michael Baron, who was a famous galanthophile and alpine gardener — his death last year was a great loss — and my art master Grahame Drew, who saw his mission at Winchester as encouraging boys to develop their artistic sensibilities in whatever field they chose. Drew himself had subscribed to a plant expedition to Morocco, convinced that Mediterranean plants would flourish, as they did, in his own small walled garden.

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Later still, when training as a lawyer in London, I would sneak off, whenever I had the opportunity, to wander around the gardens and glasshouses at Kew. By great good fortune, I lived with three Cambridge chums in a Nash house on the edge of Regent's Park, where I could admire Queen Mary's rose garden.

Is there a gardening gene? I think probably not — but I believe the urge to collect something is passed down through families and takes a different form in every member. Instead of plants, I might just as well have developed a passion for birds or butterflies. My particular push towards plants was probably the result of my grandmother's influence, except that none of my brothers or sisters has anything much more than a passing interest. However, it does help if your spouse is keen on gardening. Mine is, and our children have all followed suit, but not with the passion that has governed my own horticultural life.

Every garden needs an heir and, if you're lucky, one of your children will be keen enough to carry on developing the garden after you die. Bodnant owes much to five generations of McLarens and Exbury to four generations of Rothschilds. The problem of your legacy is especially acute for gardeners who are not the marrying sort. Christopher Lloyd and Sir Cedric Morris were lucky to pass on their creations to people who continue to manage their gardens as they themselves would have done.

I do think children should be encouraged. If you go to the Duchess of Northumberland's spectacular garden at Alnwick in Northumberland you will find that a large area is set aside for local children to sow seeds, look after flowerbeds and produce fruit and vegetables for their families. It is wonderful to see the bursting pride of children when they present their own lettuces to their parents.

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You never know how an early start will influence their future lives: history is full of child prodigies among gardeners — think of Ellen Willmott (who was awarded the RHS Victoria Medal of Honour, alongside Gertrude Jekyll, in 1897, its inaugural year) and the plantsman politician Sir Peter Smithers (1913–2006). Even today, you may encounter gardeners who want to tell you how young they were when they acquired their first greenhouse.

It's a surprise to discover how many amateurs were not bitten by the gardening bug until much later in life. Anne Cowdray's garden at Broadleas near Devizes in Wiltshire was famous for many years, but she told me that she did not take up gardening until she gave up hunting. Daphne Hoskins — another Wiltshire grande dame among gardeners — said she was much happier weeding her garden at Kellaways than in all her years following the Beaufort Hunt. David Burbidge was 75 when he finally retired from high-impact philanthropy in the Midlands and started on his spectacular garden at Wasperton in Warwickshire.

All too often, when I think back to the gardens that I admired when I was young, I am left with no more than a few photographs and perhaps a plant or two that their owners gave me. Plantsmen's gardens are especially vulnerable. Passions fade, and so do their gardens.

Maurice Mason, Bill Baker and Richard Nutt were big names among plantsmen 40 years ago, but their gardens are no more. Their immortality now rests only on the plants named for them or their gardens — plus the occasional article in ancient copies of Country Life.

Charles Quest-Ritson wrote the RHS Encyclopedia of Roses.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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