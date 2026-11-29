(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

With 15 bedrooms, eight reception rooms and an idyllic location near Malmesbury, this is a great country house that we once described as 'like a Cluedo board made real'.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

Woodcote Manor is a grand private estate with a sprawling country house at its heart, and it's a truly magnificent home that blends outstanding traditional features with plenty of modern comfort.

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(Image credit: Savills)

It comes with 59 acres of land, but a further 150 or so is available if required.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

You can feel the history in the walls at this home in a village just down the road from Shipston-on-Stour.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Five bedrooms, huge character and glorious gardens, plus a separate three-bedroom cottage included.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

In a village full of character, this converted barn fits right in — yet inside its newness makes for a warm, comfortable modern home.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags via OnTheMarket)

The two-acre plot that surrounds this six-bedroom home is just the start: this is a true rural haven in the Hartland Devon Heritage Coast.

(Image credit: Stags via OnTheMarket)

It's close to beaches, moorland and beautiful coastal villages, and offers a huge amount of space.

(Image credit: Stags via OnTheMarket)

For sale via Stags via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

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