Wiltshire — £6.9 million
With 15 bedrooms, eight reception rooms and an idyllic location near Malmesbury, this is a great country house that we once described as 'like a Cluedo board made real'.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £9.95 million
Woodcote Manor is a grand private estate with a sprawling country house at its heart, and it's a truly magnificent home that blends outstanding traditional features with plenty of modern comfort.
It comes with 59 acres of land, but a further 150 or so is available if required.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Warwickshire — £2.695 million
You can feel the history in the walls at this home in a village just down the road from Shipston-on-Stour.
Five bedrooms, huge character and glorious gardens, plus a separate three-bedroom cottage included.
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For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £2.15 million
In a village full of character, this converted barn fits right in — yet inside its newness makes for a warm, comfortable modern home.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £1.35 million
The two-acre plot that surrounds this six-bedroom home is just the start: this is a true rural haven in the Hartland Devon Heritage Coast.
It's close to beaches, moorland and beautiful coastal villages, and offers a huge amount of space.
For sale via Stags via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
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Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.