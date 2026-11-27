‘I was 10 years old, perched on top of a dray, when I was given a taste of cider to mark the end of the hay-making season. It was rough and glorious and, from that day, it was the drink that made my world go round,’ declares Tom Oliver of Herefordshire-based Oliver’s Cider and Perry. Dubbed ‘the godfather of fine cider’ by the industry, he is one of a number who strive to preserve the craft of traditional cider-making in the UK and to champion the drink that is the apple of their eye.

‘Cider heritage is practical and unpretentious. It comes from farms, families and orchards, from making good use of what the land gives,’ believes Rollo Wood of Isaac Cider. ‘In our case, that heritage lives in the orchard my grandfather planted; what we are doing now grows directly from that and there is something very special about such continuity. Orchards are part of the texture and memory of the countryside and, when you plant one, you are thinking in decades rather than seasons.’

(Image credit: Dean Usher/Country Life)

Wood’s affinity with apples runs to his core. ‘We had our own apple-inspired moment of discovery when family ancestry research revealed that we are descendants of Sir Isaac Newton.’ Once the family decided to branch out on their own with the fruit on their farm in Beaminster, west Dorset, rather than sell it to large cider producers, the concept of Isaac Cider grew quickly.

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It was perhaps a safer move, too. ‘When I was eight years old, I was in the collection trailer throwing out debris picked up by the harvester. Apples quickly piled up around me until I was stuck. I was heaved out, but my wellies remained. That week, we received a letter from the mill with a photograph of the boots and a note reading: “I hope we don’t find the boy as well!”’

‘It was rough and glorious and, from that day, it was the drink that made my world go round’ Tom Oliver, Oliver's Cider and Perry

The McKeever family of Long Meadow Cider has been growing apples in the heart of Co Armagh in Northern Ireland for almost 60 years. However, it was a member of the third generation, Peter McKeever, who saw the potential to transform the fruit into a premium product. Together, he and his father learnt the art of cider-making, training with makers across the UK before bringing their knowledge back home.

‘We are one of the few cider producers in Ireland to grow, press, ferment and bottle every product on the farm where the apples are grown,’ his daughter Alanna states. ‘That complete connection from orchard to glass allows us to oversee every stage of production, as well as ensuring the quality and character of our fruit shines through. We have the privilege of growing Armagh Bramley Apples under a Protected Geographical Indication, which recognises the unique quality and provenance of fruit grown in Co Armagh. The region’s fertile soils, mild climate and generations of orchard expertise produce apples with the distinctive balance of acidity and flavour that have made Armagh Bramleys renowned around the world. All qualities that cannot be replicated elsewhere.’

Kingsley Ash of Thornborough Cider began his journey in 2009 when he moved to the Clifton Castle estate in North Yorkshire, where the walled gardens contained more than 50 apple trees. ‘I had no idea what I was doing, but bought an old apple press on eBay, pushed the apples through a garden shredder, wrapped the pulp in net curtains and squeezed out some apple juice, some of which I put in a fermenting bucket, left in the shed and forgot about. After six months I decanted it into empty Champagne bottles, returned them to the shed and forgot about them again. That summer, I spotted them gathering dust in the corner and thought I’d try one. To my amazement, it was delicious.’

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The apple of their eye: a cider orchard in Somerset. (Image credit: Alamy)

In 2016, Ash took on a five-acre field and planted 600 apple trees, ‘a mixture of old northern varieties and classic cider apples, which gave me control over what went into the cider, as well as the way the apples were grown. Cider-making is a mixture of science, farming, horticulture, craft and alchemy, combining traditional techniques with contemporary equipment and ideas. We still use a traditional rack and cloth press, which is a labour-intensive process, but I think it’s important to get hands on with the apples.’

The majority of cider sold in the UK is of the lower-juice-content, kegged style, using cull fruit (those rejected for sale due to small perceived cosmetic flaws) or eating-apple varietals to create a drink that is less complex and, therefore, requires the addition of other fruits and flavours. The more traditional method involves picking selected varietals of tannic cider apples, milling and pressing them after a period of sweating (allowing them to continue ripening in storage), then fermenting.

‘We use the traditional artisan technique unique to cider-making called “keeving”, in which we add enhanced amounts of a naturally occurring enzyme and calcium chloride to the juice at pressing,’ Oliver explains. ‘This creates a juice in which clumps of tannin, nutrients, yeast and pectin bind together and, as the ferment starts, this debris lifts to the top of the fermenting vessel, forming a brown hat. When the clear juice beneath the hat is racked off, it is lower in yeast numbers and nutrients and allows a greater degree of control over a slower-fermenting, naturally sweet cider juice. It creates a delicious, distinguished drink that holds your attention in the same way any great piece of art can.’

An eBay cider press, 50 apple trees in old walled gardens and a shed of forgotten bottles sparked Kingsley Ash’s Thornborough Cider in North Yorkshire. (Image credit: Thornborough Cider)

Fruit for thought (Image credit: Alamy ) There are four main classifications of cider apples: • Sharp High acidity and low tannin levels. Well-known varieties include ‘Tom Putt’, ‘Brown’s Apple’, ‘Crimson King’ and ‘Frederick’. ‘Brown’s’ has been integral to the cider renaissance due to the vigour, health and cropping capacity of its trees. • Sweet Low acidity and low tannin levels. Well-known varieties include ‘Sweet Alford’, ‘Sweet Coppin’, ‘Slack-ma-Girdle’ and ‘Morgan Sweet’. ‘Slack-ma-girdle’ is said to be so named because the cider produced from it is so drinkable that the consumer’s belt will need loosening afterwards. • Bittersharp High levels of tannin and acid. Well-known varieties include ‘Cap of Liberty’, ‘Foxwhelp’, ‘Kingston Black’ and ‘Stoke Red’. ‘Kingston Black’ is often referred to as ‘the king of apples’. • Bittersweet Low acidity, high tannin. ‘Brown Snout’, ‘Dabinett’, ‘Somerset Redstreak’ and ‘Yarlington Mill’. ‘Dabinett’ is Britain’s most planted cider apple.

The beginning of the year sees wassailing, the custom of blessing orchards, taking place alongside pruning and planting. In spring, ferments finish and the ciders mature and are blended. Bottling occurs through the summer, before September to December sees the harvest of the apples, when the milling and the pressing starts the cider-making year again. For many, this way of working is part of the appeal. ‘You really feel the seasons when you’re making cider,’ Ash muses. ‘The start of pressing in September is delightful — long days, the sun on your back — then, by December, there aren’t enough hours of daylight to get everything done and the pipes freeze up. Pruning starts in January in hats and gloves, but by the time you finish in spring you’re in short sleeves among wildflowers.’

Traditional orchards have been recognised as one of the UK’s most biodiverse habitats providing grass and shade for grazing animals and boasting a wide variety of wildlife, all of which plays an important role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. The challenges fruit growers face can be sobering, however.

‘Producing a crop of cider apples is both rewarding and humbling because so much depends on factors beyond your control,’ reflects McKeever. ‘We spend the entire year caring for our orchards, but ultimately we are working alongside nature. A late frost, prolonged rain, drought or unseasonal weather can all have a significant impact before a single apple has even been picked.’ ‘There is also the question of timing, because, with cider apples, you are judging sugar levels, tannin, acidity and flavour as well,’ Wood adds. ‘You need the fruit to be properly balanced. It is a long season and Nature always has the final say.’

Rising energy, packaging, labour and production costs take their toll, too, especially on small companies. ‘Orchards offer a comparatively low-return income, so often landowners have to be wealthy enough to indulge this or clever enough to produce a cider that adds value,’ Oliver notes. ‘Large commercial orchards exist because big cider-making companies require vast amounts of fruit, but because they pay too little for that fruit from charging the consumer too little for their cider, much of the production integrity is lost. Juice can be shipped from anywhere where labour costs are lower and inputs less controlled.’

‘You really feel the seasons when you’re making cider’ Kingsley Ash, Thornborough Cider

Ash concurs. ‘There’s still a long way to go and lots of consumers don’t know the difference between a cider made from concentrate, sugar and water and one made from 100% fresh juice and there’s no requirement for ingredients labelling on cider. If I sold the apples from our orchard to a supermarket for eating, it wouldn’t even pay for the tractor diesel. The only way to make traditional orchards sustainable is to add value to the crop by doing tours and events.’

For McKeever, one tour stands out. ‘One of the most rewarding parts of our business is hosting visitors from around the world to experience our story for themselves and it was an honour to welcome The Prince and Princess of Wales last October. One of the highlights was when they joined in as we made traditional potato apple bread using a treasured McKeever family recipe.’ There was plenty of good-natured banter as the royal couple peeled apples and rolled out the dough, with Pat McKeever teasing The Prince about his knife skills, which prompted laughter from the whole room.

‘Cider is experiencing a renaissance,’ her daughter continues. ‘Consumers today are far more interested in where their food and drink comes from. They seek authenticity, provenance and quality, and cider has a wonderful opportunity to meet that demand.’ Wood agrees. ‘People are rediscovering cider as something with real character and a sense of place. It’s one of the most authentic drinks this country produces. That feels like a genuine renaissance, rather than a passing fashion.’

With such a resurgence proving that these traditional cider-makers are seeing the fruits of their labour and successfully laying roots for future generations, there’s only one thing they must do — keep pressing on.