‘I love pubs,’ Prince William told regulars at the Prince of Peckham, as he stepped behind the bar to pull a pint in June, standing it next to that poured by owner Clement Ogbonnaya to compare their efforts. ‘I want to do as much as I can to support them because I love the community. We need to protect our pubs.’

It isn’t only drinkers in London SE15 who have benefited from the heir to the throne’s appreciation of the importance of a local watering hole. Later that month, residents of Semington in Wiltshire were delighted when The Prince donated £1,000 towards their effort to purchase and reopen the village’s last pub, The Somerset Arms, a Grade II-listed coaching inn that has been closed since 2023. ‘We are not only saving a pub. We are building an institution — community-owned, community-run, community-loved. The Somerset Arms will belong to Semington, for good,’ proclaims the Semington Community Benefit Society’s (Semington CBS) website.

It was a conversation around the kitchen table with his wife, Liz, that convinced Ian Williamson, chair of the Semington CBS, that ‘someone needed to do something’. Drawing inspiration from the Hope Pole Inn in Limpley Stoke, Somerset — ‘they’ve done this process from start to finish’ — and The Ivy Inn at Heddington, Wiltshire, which the villagers recently purchased and are now refurbishing, Williamson persuaded his fellow local residents that they needed to buy it, drawing up a business plan with help from the Plunkett Foundation, a charity supporting rural community businesses.

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Image 1 of 2 Ed Nash and Robbie Ormrod of The Hastings Project, East Sussex (Image credit: Lee London) Each beer sold by The Hastings Project benefits local charities (Image credit: Jack Brent) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

With somewhere in the region of 220 community-owned pubs throughout England (in 2001, there were only four), Williamson believes that taking rents out of the equation for struggling countryside pubs — or their tenants — will make them more viable in the future. ‘Our absolute aim is to create a hub, a place for people to go that isn’t only about beards and beer, it’s about coffee and cake and a place to meet that older people in the village can walk to,’ he explains. ‘It provides a space for friends to stay when they come to the area and a connection between the village and the nearby canal community. There’s also potential to have a shop, but it’s important for the community to take control of the building, rather than a company taking money out of the village — it means the village has it as an asset for the future.’

Semington CBS has now received some 300 pledges towards the purchase and Williamson is hopeful that these people are the audience that will keep The Somerset Arms going in the future, together with visitors to the area — and one in particular. ‘Prince William has agreed to come and pull a pint and celebrate with us when we open,’ he concludes positively.

The question of chicken or egg continues to perplex, but, in East Sussex, it was the beer that came before the pub for The Hastings Project. The community-interest company has been brewing beer and selling it to pubs and restaurants since 2022, printing details of the charities and projects being supported — Warming Up The Homeless, The Fishermen’s Mission, The Refugee Buddy Project, Surfers Against Sewage and East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, to name a few — on the cans in order to raise awareness, as well as money.

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Pint, Your Royal Highness? Across Britain, there are 133 pubs named The Prince of Wales and it would seem remiss of The Prince of Wales not to frequent establishments bearing his moniker from time to time. He has been known to enjoy a beverage at The Prince of Wales Hotel in Princetown, Devon, which is where the first pint of Jail Ale was both brewed and served. He was once a regular at The Cat & Custard Pot Inn in Shepton Moyne, near Tetbury, Gloucestershire and the Duke of Cambridge in Battersea, London SW11. Elsewhere, The Royal Oak is the most popular royal pub title in Britain, with 385, followed by The Crown (232), The Kings Head or King’s Head (195) and The Queens Head or Queen’s Head (170). Numbers courtesy of Ordnance Survey.

Robbie Ormrod, a brewer for Lewes-based Harvey’s, and Ed Nash, who has worked in the charity and social-care sectors, are co-directors of the project, which they started thanks to a desire to have a positive impact on their local area. ‘We’re not trying to save the world, but we felt we should be giving something back,’ reflects Nash. Having always chosen to support charities that are ‘hyper local and really focused on the town’, they have now gone a step further and homed in on one street — Western Road in St Leonards, where they have taken on the lease for The Prince of Wales. The pub reopened its doors in March this year, after a crowdfunding effort that involved giving out beer tokens for 1½ times whatever anyone donated.

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The St Leonards Prince of Wales operates as a pub from Wednesday to Sunday, then Mondays and Tuesdays are given over to local charities and community groups. Ormrod and Nash also run Pints with Purpose events, at which locals can learn about a specific project over a drink. ‘Talks and volunteer fairs can be a bit dry and stuffy, so I wanted an environment where people can find out what’s going on in their community in a more relaxed setting,’ says Nash. Currently, The Hastings Project is engaged in a year-long effort to support the area immediately around the pub, transforming a boarded-up bin-store and a fly-tipping space into vegetable patches where residents from nearby social housing can pick their own supplies. ‘It’s about building relationships and trust and supporting people any way we can, rather than guessing what the community needs,’ summarises Nash. ‘The pub is a huge help, as it allows people to pop in for a drink and a chat and give us a better understanding of where those needs are.’

Back to the future In Scotland, the idea of community owned pubs that give back to their area isn’t a recent one. ‘A company of coal pit-owners have been granted a licence for a public-house to be conducted on the Gothenburg principle at the village of Standburn, Stirlingshire,’ reported the Dundee Courier on May 12, 1899. ‘These experiments on a small scale are probably destined to be the forerunners of the widespread introduction of the Gothenburg system into this country.’ The Gothenburg System, which originated in Sweden in an attempt to control the consumption of alcohol, was a model that encouraged healthier pursuits, with 95% of profits from the establishments being put back into community projects. The concept spread quickly in the mining villages of Fife and the Lothians and soon there were some 50 ‘Goth’ pubs across Scotland. Today, there are a mere handful left, including one in the former mining village of Fallin, near Stirling, which The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited in January this year.

Reports that young adults are shunning the pub, combined with extortionate business rates (despite the cuts announced in July), are enough to keep landlords awake at night. Yet cheerier statistics confirm that the great British pub remains a bastion of our social lives, with 52% of 18–24 year olds saying that socialising with friends or colleagues at the pub has a positive impact on their wellbeing (according to a YouGov poll commissioned by the British Beer and Pub Association).

Everyone knows that a good pub is about far more than alcohol — it is a place at which you can arrive alone and soon become involved in conversation with both customers and staff, engaging with neighbours and staving off the loneliness we can all experience from time to time, whether home is a hamlet or a bustling city. The Prince of Peckham is the perfect example of this. There, Chatty Patty, a weekly club for anyone who is new to the area, lives alone or is simply in need of some human interaction, was launched in March of this year.

‘Clement’s ethos has always been that everyone is welcome, but we wanted to go a step further, creating a space of belonging,’ says Nicole Zachariah, who has a background in charity work and founded Chatty Patty together with Ogbonnaya. ‘Women in their sixties or seventies might not see a pub as a space for them, so we wanted to change that and bring back the idea that pubs are for everyone and should be used in the daytime as a space where people gather — as community assets. Pubs can be such a strong central force within a community if done correctly.’

Prince William chats to regulars in the Prince of Wales pub in Princetown on Dartmoor, Devon (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace)

The club, run every Wednesday, attracts 19 year olds seeking conversation, older locals, people who work from home and those with mental-health conditions who have been referred there by medical professionals. ‘When we first started it, we expected to see mostly elderly people, but it’s vast, the types of people who do come — it’s really surprised me,’ reveals Zachariah. Visitors are greeted at the door by a volunteer and are then able to join a ‘chatting table’, play a boardgame or sit quietly with a newspaper or book. ‘There are lots of places that people can go, but feel awkward turning up alone or if they are a bit introverted,’ she continues. ‘This space gives people the permission to turn up and participate as they wish.’

The concept is one that Zachariah is already helping to introduce to other pubs in London and would love to see spread further afield, into the countryside: ‘The idea is to have a blueprint that other pubs can implement. It’s all volunteer led, so people are doing it on the side of their busy lives, it doesn’t require a huge amount of funding and that’s the beauty of it.’