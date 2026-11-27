In the breakfast room of a recently decorated Grade II-listed Georgian country house in Gloucestershire stands an elegant cupboard. Classically designed to blend with the existing interior architectural features, it stands unobtrusively in the corner of the room when the doors are closed.

Behind the façade, however, lies modern utility: a built-in, slimline Miele dishwasher to one side, an integrated bin on the other and, above, a prep sink set into a marble work surface.

The design, a collaboration between architect Craig Hamilton, the interiors team at Sims Hilditch and furniture designers Guild Anderson, balances the differing widths of the below-counter features with a faux central panel so the symmetry is maintained when the doors are closed.

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This bespoke library by Stuart Interiors features hand-carved linenfold panels in quarter-sawn European oak, complete with a Gothic-style fire surround. The joinery is traditionally finished by hand with a warm golden oak stain, shellac and beeswax polish. (Image credit: Stuart Interiors)

Not far away, in a medieval manor house in the Cotswolds, the team from Derbyshire-based bespoke joiner Jack Badger has seamlessly secreted a fire-alarm system within timeless medieval-inspired joinery. ‘We designed a series of concealed, sprung panels that, when released, reveal the equipment, but, when closed, allow it to disappear into the surrounding joinery,’ explains founder Ben Naylor.

Elsewhere in the house, he designed a secret door within the study that concealed an air-conditioning unit, allowing the room to be cooled without the tell-tale sign of vents. ‘Our clients had a fantastic attitude towards restoration: it wasn’t about getting everything done as quickly as possible; it was about getting it right,’ he explains.

Andrew Petherick of Guild Anderson sees several advantages of bespoke fitted joinery, particularly within the context of an historic country house. ‘It’s about the proportions first and foremost,’ he says. ‘Heights, widths, depths and mouldings can be determined by the architecture, rather than standard manufacturing dimensions.’

As a result, new pieces can sit comfortably alongside existing joinery and detailing. ‘There’s the lifespan to consider too,’ adds Petherick. ‘Well-designed and properly constructed cabinetry and joinery can serve successive generations.’

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Image 1 of 2 Made from solid oak and selected oak veneers, this bespoke wardrobe system was produced by Saint John Architectural Interiors, and gently brushed to produce a subtle texture, then finished with natural oil to enhance the grain. (Image credit: Inglis Hall) Designed by Fairfax Jones and made by David Crowley Furniture, this boot room on an estate in Scotland features traditional panelling with barley-twist pilasters and a coffered ceiling. (Image credit: Fairfax Jones/David Crowley Furniture) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Increasingly, bespoke joinery is being employed to hide the growing amount of domestic wizardry, notably in boot rooms. ‘Bespoke joinery is all about creating spaces that are highly functional and, in that sense, nothing has changed in 200 years,’ says Petherick. ‘The back-of-house spaces in historic houses such as Petworth in West Sussex were designed by the estate joiner to be sympathetic with the architecture of the house, but also to make the lives of the butler or housekeeper as easy as possible. The difference now is that we’re working around modern appliances, but otherwise we take the same approach.’

Commissioning a one-off piece of fitted furniture can also be an outlet of creative expression, believes Christian Lawson, managing director of Kent-based joiner James Wellesley. His team worked on the Rigby & Rigby bathroom at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour’s WOW!house this year, which featured oak wall panelling and an oak shower-screen grille. They’ve also recently collaborated with interior designer Paolo Moschino for a house in Mayfair where a cupboard at the end of the hallway opens to reveal a high-gloss, ebony-veneered home bar.

Charlie Smallbone, the founder, alongside the late Mark Wilkinson, of the bespoke kitchen company Smallbone of Devizes, now runs Ledbury Studio, which continues to focus on kitchen design, but also extends to home bars, media rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

His approach is to design pieces that nod stylistically to the era of the house, but are updated through creative use of materials, so the end result often has a contemporary edge. ‘I’m not going to take a ball and chain to the architecture of the house; that’s not why people come to me. It’s always about being empathetic at the same time as taking the opportunity to make a design statement — if that’s what the client wants.’

Designed to work in harmony with the architectural heritage of a Jacobean manor house in Dorset, this bespoke dog room — created for a family’s pair of labradors and a German pointer — features traditional estate cabinetry with a bespoke aged finish, by Guild Anderson. (Image credit: Guild Anderson)

Smallbone recently completed a library for a property in London’s Mayfair that doubles as a home office for the owners and a space where the children can tackle their homework, with a desk hidden within the scheme. Taking advantage of the 15-foot ceiling heights, he designed a mezzanine level with the staircase and shelving in richly grained Italian poplar burr throughout. ‘It sounds — and is — fairly over the top, but the impact is fantastic; it brings warmth and depth to the space. It was a pleasing symbiosis of functionality and creativity and delivered a statement both about the home and its owners.’

Like a suit made on Savile Row, the joy of bespoke joinery is having a piece of furniture that is a complete one-off, tailored to a particular house. These days, Naylor believes that having the maker’s hand visible in the finished work has an added value all of its own. ‘I think we’re experiencing something similar to the Arts-and-Crafts Movement. Computer-controlled machinery is good at working with existing knowledge, but it doesn’t replace the accumulated experience, intuition and creativity.’

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This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.