Habitat restoration drives me. Over centuries, human activities have caused significant degradation of peatlands — the digging of drainage ditches and cutting to heat homes, for example, have taken a heavy toll. When peat dries out, it loses oxygen and its entire biodiversity changes, too.

My role — the ‘mires’ in my job title is another word for ‘functioning peatland’ — consists of overseeing the delivery of peatland restoration. I work with a team of 17 staff, as well as stakeholders, the farming community, funders and volunteers. We use diggers and excavators to block up drainage channels and then insert peat or wooden dams.

Over time, the water table rises again and the peat begins to behave as it should, storing carbon again. The landscape transforms from mainly purple moor grass to an abundance of vegetation and wildlife — such as dragonflies and wading birds, including dunlin and snipe — returns in abundance. It’s such amazing work, because you can literally see the changes happen before your eyes. It’s also my way of making a difference to climate change at a local level.

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Morag Angus at work in Dartmoor. (Image credit: Duchy of Cornwall)

Perhaps one of the most significant transformations has been on Dartmoor, not least on Flat Tor Pan, part of the Duchy of Cornwall estate. I have met The Prince of Wales on Dartmoor a couple of times. On one occasion, at Tor Royal, he launched the Dartmoor Vision, a joint initiative between the Duchy of Cornwall and the Central Dartmoor Landscape Recovery Project. The Prince was incredibly well informed about the role of peatlands and our work and is a real champion of all that we are doing.

I spent the first 15 years of my life in a small town in Zambia, with easy access to the countryside and big game. After returning to the UK, I studied Environmental Sciences at the University of the West of England, but it was a subsequent voluntary role for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust that was transformative.

Working in a bluebell wood made me want to forge a career with Nature. In 2011, I started working for the Exmoor Mires Project, which eventually became the South West Peatland Partnership, encompassing not only Exmoor, but also Dartmoor, Bodmin Moor and Penwith Moors in west Cornwall. This is where most peat is found in the South-West and where our restoration work is most urgently needed.

See the South West Peatland Partnership website for more information.

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This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.