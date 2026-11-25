Knowledgeable and perceptive is how I would describe The Prince of Wales, whom I first met in 2016. He has visited Bolton Castle to see our curlew conservation work and there’s no doubt that he’s a wonderful supporter, providing ongoing encouragement and engagement. In terms of the natural world, he manages to maintain a really impressive knowledge of what’s going on at a micro level and he’s also committed to a global view of conservation. It gives me great heart that, at a time of climate and biodiversity crises, we have a King and his son and heir who are so passionate and committed to so many environmental causes.

At Bolton Castle, I spent time on the riverbank and in the woods as a child, and my early fascination for the natural world turned into a real love over time, then into an awareness of how threatened it all is. That made me want actively to preserve our most vulnerable species, whether that’s curlew, grayling, salmon, trout or wildflower meadows.

The majority of my time, however, is taken up by the former — I co-founded the Curlew Recovery Partnership, an incredibly unifying bird that has brought together a wide variety of organisations and people, not least The King. He helped create the partnership by convening meetings on Dartmoor and at Highgrove once the birds’ plight had been highlighted in the mid 2010s.

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Curlew need to raise two chicks every three years to sustain the population. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UK is host to a quarter of the curlew’s global population, meaning that we have a huge responsibility to protect them, but there is more hope today that they can be saved in the keepered uplands of northern England, as well as recovered in lowland England, with the scientific community, farmers, graziers and gamekeepers working together with one aim.

We started monitoring curlew at Bolton Castle in early 2016, led by our brilliant head of conservation, Ian Sleightholm, assisted by about 30 volunteers. Our populations are now more stable and our breeding successes bode well for the future. Curlew need to raise two chicks every three years to sustain the population and we are exceeding this number through such activities as creating ponds and scrapes, fencing nests to prevent disturbance, undertaking predator control, using a drone (purchased with a Farming in Protected Landscapes grant) to monitor nests and chicks and liaising with farmers to raise awareness of mowing around nests.

Other work we have undertaken here has included native broadleaf and wildflower meadow planting, the latter with support from new charity Burge’s Meadows; we’ve had ospreys since 2020 and they’ve bred each year; and we’re involved in a study on natural flood management. No day is ever dull.

See the Curlew Recovery website for more information.

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This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.