Although I love cities — I live in the centre of Bristol — I don’t know what I would do without the countryside. I spent the first 11 years of my life in the middle of Stoke-on-Trent and then my family moved to the suburbs. From there, it wasn’t far to the Peak District, where I would walk with my father.

I once found a beautifully preserved shellfish in the middle of a rock. I was overwhelmed that I was the first human to see it — and so the countryside became this place of wonders. That find was probably instrumental in me studying Earth and Physical Sciences at the universities of Manchester and Bristol, where a Zoology student boyfriend would regale me with tales of bird behaviour. I became hooked on birds and wildlife and went on to produce documentaries for the BBC Natural History Unit, including Wildlife on One.

I was camping in Scotland when I saw a group of curlews about to migrate. The birds looked so alien with their big bills and long legs — a mix of beautiful and amusing — and they really set my world on fire.

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By 2015, I began to learn about their decline through academic papers and information arriving into the BBC office from environmental groups in Ireland, where a 98% decline had been recorded. I decided to do something about it. I packed a bag, told my husband that I would be back in six weeks and I walked from the west of Ireland to the east coast of England, meeting interested parties.

Later, I wrote the book Curlew Moon to raise awareness. People began to phone me, offering donations. I would divert them to established charities until a friend suggested that I set up my own, which is how Curlew Action was born. Three months later, in April 2020, with the help of the then Prince Charles, the Curlew Recovery Partnership England was launched. After being its chair for six years, I recently stepped aside.

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Curlew Action occupies a niche. We network, facilitate important conversations, raise awareness of the bird via the likes of webinars and through work with singer/song-writer David Gray; we also host annual meetings for fieldworkers across Europe and we recently created a mural in Stroud in Gloucestershire. There’s another one in the pipeline in the Peak District.

I spend most of my time thinking about how to make the world a better place. I instigated and led the campaign for a new GCSE in Natural History, which has recently moved significantly closer to becoming a reality and will be in schools in a couple of years.

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I’m all about reconnection — reconnecting people with this amazing planet, where there is as much wonder in a plant in a pot as there is in a national park. Nature is everywhere, all around us; every single thing we see has a tale to tell and we’re only a part of that story.

See more at the Curlew Action website.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.