India Hicks is having her makeup done at The Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair, London, when I knock on the door to her hotel room. ‘I don’t normally ask journalists in when I am doing this because it seems a bit strange. I look like a sort of diva,’ she says. Our interview is punctuated by messages and FaceTime calls from her 18-year-old daughter Domino, the youngest of India’s five children. ‘What airline am I flying with?’ she asks her mother (she will be coming to London to visit her from Spain). ‘It must be EasyJet,’ India replies before enlisting her assistant to help her clarify. ‘Close your eyes,’ her makeup lady instructs, as she buzzes around her, before beginning to apply some sparkly eyeshadow.

At this moment, it’s hard to imagine India near Ukraine's red zone, running for her life from a Russian drone attack. Just a few weeks ago, however, that is exactly where she was.

India is a woman of contradictions, so it would be easy to think of the 59-year-old designer, writer and former model as just another British socialite. However, the daughter of interior designer David Hicks and Lady Pamela Hicks (née Mountbatten), lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth II, is much more complex. She’s now been to the war zone 11 times in total. Many would ask: ‘Why?’

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‘I was definitely brought up to understand this is a very lucky and privileged life and I should be giving back wherever possible, so it’s become an important part of my life,’ India says, referring to her role as a board member of the non-profit organisation Global Empowerment Mission.

‘The war has dramatically changed, because now it is basically drone warfare, so even if you're in an armoured vehicle, if the drone hits you are f****d,’ she says. ‘The new accessory that everybody is carrying is a drone detector. When it shows a drone coming you all have to hide. It’s a horrific way to live. You have to stop the van and run, because unfortunately now the Russians are targeting humanitarians. They weren't before. It’s become a whole different level of extreme, if that’s possible.

India pictured here with a table layout from her latest collection. (Image credit: Laura Rowe)

‘The problem is, in our crazy world of social media, people don’t really want to hear about disasters or war, they really do want to hear about your latest hand-block printed tablecloth.’ Fortunately, this is India’s other big passion. She has written in detail about such matters in her new book, Entertaining, With a Side of Chaos.

This part of her career, plus her interest in helping those most in need, could reasonably be seen as the product of an intense childhood. India was just 11 when her grandfather, Louis, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, was killed off the coast of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, while out on his wooden boat, Shadow V. Provisional IRA volunteer Thomas McMahon had planted a 23-kilogram bomb on the boat the night before.

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Now she seems to seek out the lighter side of life. She smiles gleefully as she talks about her chaotic hosting style, which has included, but is not limited to, feeding dinner guests cat food disguised as fancy paté as a prank. ‘Perfect, right? We get really desperate on the island’ — India lives in the Bahamas — ’and I knew that they would be the right victims. You need to have some fun in life, so serving cat food to friends is on the list, isn’t it? Isn’t it on everyone’s list?,’ she asks.

‘No?’ I tentatively reply. But her attention has been drawn elsewhere.

India (left) as a bridesmaid alongside Clementine Hambro (bottom right) and pageboys Edward Van Cutsum (second left) and Lord Nicholas Windsor (right) at the wedding of the then Prince and Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

India with her father the designer David Hicks, her mother Lady Pamela Hicks (nee Mountbatten) and siblings Edwina, Ashley and George Mountbatten, the 4th Marquess of Milford Haven. This photo was taken by Slim Aarons on Windermere Island in the Bahamas, 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘You’re worrying me, putting so much underneath,’ she says to her makeup artist, who is now applying concealer under her eyes. ‘No, I’m just doing it gently,’ she replies. ‘When you’re gone we’ll have an argument,’ says India, with a laugh that suggests she is joking. And now a new crisis has arisen. India is manically telephoning reception. Can they bring her any ribbon? She’d like some to wrap a copy of her book in. She’s taking one to a friend she’s seeing at the event she is attending this evening. The chaos never ends. Oh well, it could be worse. At least we are not in an active war zone.

Your aesthetic hero

Oh my god, are we talking about Ralph Lauren who creates a whole world of beautiful dreams? Are we talking about David Hicks who set the world alight with his interiors of vibrating colour schemes? Are we talking about Willow Crossley who does those beautiful wild flower arrangements? All three leap to mind. Let's say Ralph Lauren for the obvious reason that at every touch, there is a world he’s created that someone must be able to relate to… That world of Ralph, I rather love. He was also the first person I modelled for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An exhibition that has really impressed you

I went to the Prado museum in Madrid when I dropped my daughter off at university, and what I found so very exciting about it was how full it was, and that so many people were there. I thought that was really encouraging, because obviously in the Bahamas I’m very close to America, and there’s a terrible feeling that The Arts is a dying world because of a certain person in power who might not necessarily be promoting it any more. So to go to Spain and find a museum packed full of people, was really wonderful.

The last thing of note you bought for yourself

Good running shoes. I’ve got a bad knee and I bought them at the World Cup in Miami. My two boys had flown down from New York for it and my children were horrified because I’m not a real football fan, but I felt that because I was English, and England were playing, I was allowed in. I went to Miami Beach to go and buy football gear to look the part, and at the same time I bought some very good running shoes.

Your favourite painting

My eldest son Felix, who’s 29, is a designer and has done some very powerful paintings in his life. There’s one that hangs over a fireplace, and although I am totally biased I would say it's probably my favourite.

A possession you’d never sell

My mother died recently, she was 97, and two days before she fell she said to her carer: ‘Do make sure India knows to take my wedding ring off my finger when I die.’ The carer said: ‘Why on Earth are you telling me this?’ She said: ‘Because I’m going to die very soon.’ So, I’ve got her wedding ring, and it’s the only thing that I really care about now. I’ve got to this stage in life where I just want to simplify everything. Just my mother’s ring, because it was on her finger for 60 years, is the thing that I would care about most.

A book you’ve found inspiring

I’m nervous of the word author, but I love to write. I’m trying to think about what the last book would be, which is ridiculously because there was one recently. I’ve got CRAFT, you see — Can’t Remember A F***ing Thing. [Ten minutes later in this interview] Wait, actually, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden. Turns out I don’t have CRAFT.

The music that you work to

I don’t really. My husband is stuck in the Pink Floyd/Genesis era, and I slightly roll my eyes. I could drift over to ABBA but he would find that very difficult. He always says: ‘Death to Disco’. We could meet in the Middle with Fleetwood Mac.

The last podcast you listened to

I listened to one on grief. It was very interesting how different people cope with grief, and what I came away from it with was that I am very lucky that my grief journey is a natural one. It wasn’t a child, it wasn’t a sister, it was my mother. It was the natural order of things at the right time. The episode I was listening to was about a couple whose daughter had died, and how they were coping as a couple. So not cheery.

Who would play you in a film of your life

That’s so hard, isn’t it? Maybe a sort of Cate Blanchett/Glenn Close type. I would like to add in a bit of Gwyneth Paltrow too, but it wouldn’t be one. I don’t know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What you’d take with you to a desert island

I’d take Marmite. Love Marmite. We always have it in the Bahamas. When guests say: ‘What would you like us to bring?’ I say ‘Marmite’.

What gets you up in the morning

Life. I love life, I am always pretty excited by life and I get up quite early, before anyone else in my household. There’s also a dachshund.

The items you collect

I don’t, because my husband unfortunately accumulates a lot and there’s already too much of everything.

A hotel you could go back and back to

Right here [The Chancery Rosewood]. Recently I’ve also been in La Réserve Paris, which is spectacular because it's very Parisian. This hotel though, I’m lucky because I obviously cannot afford to stay here, so I’m very lucky to be able to stay here on occasion when I’m working for a client, and it’s pretty amazing.

The most memorable meal you’ve ever had

We were quite far east towards the red zone, with some of the army in Ukraine. The general said, ‘We will have dinner tonight’, and we went to a place that said sushi outside. Of course it wasn’t sushi, it had been taken over by the military. It was an incredibly long, very complicated menu. Finally, the general turned to us and said: ‘Do you want the bird or the cow?’ And that was it. I went for the cow. It was surprising… but rewarding.

The best present you’ve ever received

I once received, from a girlfriend, a set of Racing Demon cards. It’s a great game that you play with about six people. It’s very fast and furious. I am quite competitive so I like to win.

‘Entertaining, With a Side of Chaos’ (Rizzoli, £36.95) is out now

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