Twelve months ago, our farm achieved net zero — the first Duchy of Cornwall farm to do so — thanks to our input reductions, such as growing our own cattle feed and environmental enhancements, which have involved turning 43 acres of productive farmland into flower-rich meadows, orchards and wildlife corridors. At the same time, the farm has become more profitable and we, our crops, animals, soils and hedgerows are healthier.

Wildlife numbers are soaring, too, with more yellowhammers and skylarks, butterflies and field mice. It has been so exciting to encourage Nature back to the farm, and net zero really matters because it builds resilience, but this is a path we perhaps wouldn’t have taken without the invaluable input from the Duchy, with support from the likes of ecologists, soil specialists and land agents.

In fact, it was the Duchy’s Ashley Taylor, originally our land steward, who inspired us to look at alternatives and who gave us Gabe Brown’s Dirt to Soil book, with Hannah Jones from the Farm Carbon Toolkit (which helps to quantify emissions and sequestration) equally inspirational.

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Catherine and Malcolm Barrett have turned 43 acres of productive farmland into flower-rich meadows, orchards and wildlife corridors. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life / Future)

We moved here six years ago, beginning our regenerative journey a year later when we stopped insecticide use and replaced fungicides with foliar feeds. Our chemical inputs are down by more than 70%.

On our 300 acres, we keep 130 beef cattle nearly wholly organically on a mob-grazing system and plant 150 acres with cereal grains (winter and spring barley, maize and fodder beet for our cattle) using a no-till system. Frustratingly, we bought a new conventional plough six months before we decided direct min-till drilling was the way forward.

'We have friends who can’t believe we are farming as we do now'

We have friends who can’t believe we are farming as we do now. Throughout our tenancy we’ve also been part of the Duchy Focus Farm group — a community united by wanting to do the same thing and where we walk the fields together and compare notes.

Two years ago, we went to an environment-related Buckingham Palace Garden Party, where we met The Prince of Wales. He has a genuine interest in what we’re doing here.

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We grew up on neighbouring Cornish farms, went to the same school and worked on our family farms as we grew older. Extraordinarily, we were born only four weeks apart and both of our mothers are called Angela.

Six years ago, the countryside meant little more than the production of food to us, and, as our agronomist once said, we were ‘trying to beat Nature’. It was scary getting off the treadmill of what we knew — and amusing being called ‘the thistle farmers’ by our neighbours — but the regenerative movement is a happy place to be and we now see the natural world and we work in harmony with it.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.