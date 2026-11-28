The internet was at its most romantic — stick with me here — in the 1990s. When it still felt new and exciting and full of endless possibilities, and less like it and its tech bro gatekeepers might bring about the end of civilisation. It is a thought best exemplified by You’ve Got Mail (1998), a film in which two characters fall in love with each other through words, exchanged via then novel electronic message. Online dating was still in its most primitive form, and Tinder wasn’t even a twinkle in its founder’s eye. Oh, the good old days.

The film, which is most definitely in my top ten of all time, isn’t a Christmas film proper, but moves from autumn into the festive season, capturing New York at its most enchanting. And now, as if by magic, you can purchase the Upper West Side townhouse that had a starring role in it — and some 1990s nostalgia to boot — just in time for December 25.

(Image credit: Leslie Garfield)

(Image credit: Leslie Garfield)

The five-storey property, which is on the market with Leslie Garfield for $3,950,000, boasts its own private garden and original period details. (It is worth noting that according to estimates, less than half of all Manhattan properties have their own green space.) Located between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive, the 20-foot-wide townhouse is currently divided into seven residences, but could be converted into a substantial single-family home should the new owner so choose.

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Spread across 5,885 square feet, on a tree-lined, residential road, 328 West 89th Street includes an owner's duplex with central air conditioning, wood panelling and a spiral staircase connecting the living space to the upper-level master bedroom. Plus, generous ceiling heights throughout. It was built in 1894 out of red brick and limestone, and converted into a multifamily residence in the early 1980s.

Only the townhouse’s facade featured in the film, as the exterior of independent book shop owner Kathleen Kelly’s (Meg Ryan) apartment, but fans still flock to see its handsome entranceway. The cosseting interior scenes, in which Kelly types out her emails to bookstore chain owner Joe Fox (Tom Hanks; spoiler alert, this romantic comedy follows a well-trodden enemies-to-lovers plotline) were filmed on a New Jersey soundstage. When writer-director Nora Ephron started working on You’ve Got Mail, however, she reportedly chose to film outside this particular building because its style and locale suited her idealised vision of a community-centred Upper West Side.

Against a $65 million budget, the film grossed more than $250 million worldwide, becoming Nora Ephron's highest-grossing movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

And there’s still plenty for Ephron — and you — to admire in this appealing pocket of Manhattan, from Riverside Park — a waterfront expanse with walking and cycling paths, landscapes terraces, playgrounds and sport facilities — to the American Museum of Natural History, Zabar's — a family-run grocery institution — and plenty of well-preserved late-19th and early-20th-century architecture. Unfortunately, the agent cannot guarantee Tom Hanks, or any love interest, in the sale.

328 West 89th Street is for sale via Leslie Graham — see more details.

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