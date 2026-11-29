Tom Sellers is wary of journalists. ‘Is that on?’ is the first thing he asks me, gesturing to my recording device. ‘I’ve had an up and down relationship with the media,’ he explains. ‘At the time [when he opened his first restaurant] I got slightly pigeonholed into this kind of rock star chef image. It worked for me then, but I think people forget that was 15 years ago.’

Still, at first Tom seems a touch evasive and, dare I say, a little jaded. His eyes flit around the room as I sit across from him in Stoke Park’s new flagship dining restaurant, The Penn. The former ‘bad boy of cooking’ has copious tattoos and was expelled from school aged 16 — however, the man I see before me is less rule-breaking maverick, more exhausted modern father.

His daughter, 19 months old, has changed his life ‘indescribably’. ‘It puts a lot of things into perspective,’ Tom says. I also get the impression that it has considerably reduced the amount of sleep he’s getting.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Stoke Park)

Case in point: when I ask how his day has been so far he pauses, racking his brain, trying to remember what day it is. ‘They’re always intense,’ he eventually replies. ‘Hospitality is intense, right?’ His working days ‘are pretty much 7am until midnight most days’, and he never goes on holiday. I gently suggest that perhaps he should — he might even like it. ‘Hmm… I don’t think I would, is the harsh answer,’ he replies. It’s an unorthodox and certainly obsessive way to live. The pay-off, however, is success.

The Penn is one of five new dining concepts run by Tom on the Buckinghamshire estate, and it is exceptional. The menu boasts courses such as ballotine of spiced pigs’ head and langoustines and a loin of pork, which is served with a root vegetable gratin and, most surprisingly, a pickled kiwi.

Tom's pork loin with root vegetable gratin and a pickled kiwi. (Image credit: Stoke Park)

It is this kind of innovation that the chef is best-known for. The beef-fat-dripping candle at his London Michelin-starred Restaurant Story, for example, has been Instagrammed more times than I’ve had hot dinners. Tom cut his teeth working for chefs such as Tom Aikens, Thomas Keller, Adam Byatt and René Redzepi, all before he turned 21. The latter had to resign from his much-admired Denmark restaurant, Noma, after allegations of abuse last year. It must have been very intense working there, I suggest. ‘Yes,’ Tom says, guard well and truly back up. ‘All of the kitchens were. They’re all intense in different ways. Look, you don’t achieve great things unless you’re being pushed, that’s the reality.’

And Tom has achieved great things. In 2013, aged 26, he opened Restaurant Story , which now has two Michelin stars. He is also the owner of two more London restaurants, Dovetale, in 1 Hotel Mayfair, and Story Cellar, as well as his hospitality enterprise, HiStory.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘From the outside in it’s like: “Oh, he’s doing a lot.”’ Does Tom feel as though he is doing a lot? ‘It depends,’ he demures. He opened his first restaurant 14 years ago. ‘There’s definitely chefs that have gone and done a lot more than I have in a 14-year period… I think, if you look back now, the idea of a a 24 or 25 year old opening a restaurant on his own. It was a huge undertaking. At the time naivety helped me make that decision.’

'Marco Pierre White was probably the first chef I really looked at and thought: "He’s an icon."' says Tom. (Image credit: Stoke Park)

‘Knowing what I know now, if there was a 24 year old sitting across from me, however good they were at cooking, I’d probably advise them not to open a restaurant at that age… it takes away your life experience, because you have to sacrifice everything else in order to do that.’ So, given the chance, would he still do it all over again? ‘Yeah, but I’m probably that type of person. If someone says I can’t do something then I’m going to prove them wrong and do it.’

Your aesthetic hero

I think Marco Pierre White was probably the first chef I really looked at and thought: ‘He’s an icon.’ What he did, the way he did it, how he did it, I think I related to a lot of that. Every chef I’ve worked for — Thomas and René and Tom, all to an extent have played a huge part in my journey. Working for all three of them was very different, and came with different challenges, but I learnt a lot from them, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An exhibition that has really impressed you

The honest answer is that I have no time to go to any exhibitions. I can’t remember the last one I went to. I did walk through the Tate a few years ago on a rainy day, but my time is literally non-existent for things like that, sadly.

Your favourite painting

Such a big question. I can answer it in the future, if you want? When my daughter brings home her first picture that she’s painted for me, it’ll probably be my favourite painting.

The last thing of note that you bought for yourself

I don’t tend to buy that much for myself. I like to give, more than anything else, but the first watch I bought for myself, 14 years ago, that was of note, and sentimental to me. It was a Rolex.

A book you’ve found inspiring

There’s a really good book called The Score Takes Care of Itself, by the American football coach Bill Walsh. For me, in terms of management and coaching and achieving great things, it was really good and something I really loved. I also loved Marco’s autobiography, naturally.

A possession you’d never sell

The first watch I ever bought.

The music that you work to

Music plays a big part in all our restaurants. My taste is very eclectic to be honest, I like all genres of music. I’m just big into music, generally. I listen to everything.

The last podcast you listened to

I think it was one of those high performance ones, I listened to it in the car.

The person that would play you in a film of your life.

I’d like to think it'd be a Guy Ritchie-esque movie, so maybe Stephen Graham? Only because I’m short as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What would you take to a desert island

I’d take my daughter. If we’re living there and staying there, I’d take my family.

The thing that gets you up in the morning

Responsibility. No alarm clock is required.

The items you collect

Watches.

A hotel you could go back and back to

I’ve been fortunate to stay in so many beautiful hotels over the years, but one that really struck me was the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong. It’s really beautiful. Claridge’s , for me, in terms of a sense of belonging, is one of the greatest hotels in the world. The family and I also love Estelle Manor , we spent Christmas there last year. It’s the one time that I have three or four days off to not do anything.

Claridge's — one of Tom's favourite hotels. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington / Claridge's)

The most memorable meal you’ve ever had

My first ever meal at Frantzén in Stockholm. I went there for lunch, just travelled there for the day, that was pretty special. I remember leaving annoyed at how good it was.

The best gift you’ve ever received

My daughter.

The Penn at Stoke Park is open now — visit their website for more details and to book .

See more of the best skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.