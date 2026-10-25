Country houses for sale

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Five grand rural homes, from £850,000 to £8,500,000, as seen in Country Life

A converted mill, a cosy West Country farmhouse and an old stone barn given a 1980s-style upgrade are among our featured homes.

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This £8.5 million estate is for sale in
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Oxfordshire — £5.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

In a village not far from Oxford, this fascinating house consists of a series of ancient stone barns converted and upgraded in rare style.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The pool and walled garden are one highlight, but the piece de resistance is the living space with curving staircase that looks like something out of a glossy 1980s TV series.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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Shropshire — £850,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

An old mill near Oswestry has become a gorgeously quirky country home.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

It has four bedrooms, 3,500sq ft of space, wonderful views, and bags of charm.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

For sale via Daniel James — see more details and pictures.

Berkshire — £8.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This Grade II-listed country house dates back 300 years, that's had recent improvements overseen by Hugh Petter of Adam Architecture, has 10 bedrooms, 37 acres of land, and is supremely pretty.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

One wing is currently rented out, and brings in over £100,000 a year.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire — £4.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This working farm with almost 270 acres of land has a fine farmhouse at its heart, huge potential, and extensive outbuildings.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £1.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The huge family room at the centre of this house near Shepton Mallet encapsulates its charm and appeal — it's a lovely, traditional, cosy six-bedroom country house.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.