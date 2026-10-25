Five grand rural homes, from £850,000 to £8,500,000, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

In a village not far from Oxford, this fascinating house consists of a series of ancient stone barns converted and upgraded in rare style.

(Image credit: Savills)

The pool and walled garden are one highlight, but the piece de resistance is the living space with curving staircase that looks like something out of a glossy 1980s TV series.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

An old mill near Oswestry has become a gorgeously quirky country home.

(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

It has four bedrooms, 3,500sq ft of space, wonderful views, and bags of charm.

(Image credit: Daniel James Residential)

For sale via Daniel James — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This Grade II-listed country house dates back 300 years, that's had recent improvements overseen by Hugh Petter of Adam Architecture, has 10 bedrooms, 37 acres of land, and is supremely pretty.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

One wing is currently rented out, and brings in over £100,000 a year.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This working farm with almost 270 acres of land has a fine farmhouse at its heart, huge potential, and extensive outbuildings.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The huge family room at the centre of this house near Shepton Mallet encapsulates its charm and appeal — it's a lovely, traditional, cosy six-bedroom country house.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.