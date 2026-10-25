Five grand rural homes, from £850,000 to £8,500,000, as seen in Country Life

Oxfordshire — £5.95 million
In a village not far from Oxford, this fascinating house consists of a series of ancient stone barns converted and upgraded in rare style.
The pool and walled garden are one highlight, but the piece de resistance is the living space with curving staircase that looks like something out of a glossy 1980s TV series.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Shropshire — £850,000
An old mill near Oswestry has become a gorgeously quirky country home.
It has four bedrooms, 3,500sq ft of space, wonderful views, and bags of charm.
For sale via Daniel James — see more details and pictures.
Berkshire — £8.5 million
This Grade II-listed country house dates back 300 years, that's had recent improvements overseen by Hugh Petter of Adam Architecture, has 10 bedrooms, 37 acres of land, and is supremely pretty.
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One wing is currently rented out, and brings in over £100,000 a year.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire — £4.5 million
This working farm with almost 270 acres of land has a fine farmhouse at its heart, huge potential, and extensive outbuildings.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1.95 million
The huge family room at the centre of this house near Shepton Mallet encapsulates its charm and appeal — it's a lovely, traditional, cosy six-bedroom country house.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.