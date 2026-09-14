Where were these UK icons born? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 14, 2026

Famous faces, but where were they born?

Stephen Fry at left as Jeeves and Hugh Laurie as Wooster
Stephen Fry at left as Jeeves and Hugh Laurie as Wooster.
(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)
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The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

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Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.