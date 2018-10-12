22 of the most charming, funniest and hopelessly romantic pictures from the royal wedding of HRH Princess Eugenie

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: HRH Princess Eugenie of York arrives with her father HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York, ahead of her wedding to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives by car for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father, the Duke of York, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
HM Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor escorts the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte (right), as they arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
The bridesmaids and page boys, inclduing Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
Guests wait for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 12, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville via PA)
Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah, Duchess of York arrive at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
The Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by PA)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank kiss after they were wed at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Sarah, Duchess of York, mother of Princess Eugenie of York, arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: The bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York receive a blessing from Archbishop of York John Sentamu during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Her Majesty The Queen and HRH Prince Philip celebrate their 70th anniversary on 20th November. We've collected 14 wonderful photographs…
His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh is to stand down from his royal duties.