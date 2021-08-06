Best summer hats for the season, from Panamas to Ascot hats

Hetty Lintell makes her pick of the best summer hats for the summer season.
Henrietta grosgrain-trimmed straw hat
£450, Maison Michel — www.net-a-porter.com
Woven visor
£59, Toast — www.toa.st
San Diego Panama hat
£275, Lock & Co — www.lockhatters.com
Maureen grosgrain-trimmed straw sunhat
£330, Gigi Burris — www.net-a-porter.com
Jazzy hat
£70, Le Hat by Rae Feather — www.raefeather.com
Panama hat
£275, Jess Collett — www.jesscollettmilliner.com
The Ascot hat
£55, Osprey London — www.ospreylondon.com
Hibiscus sunhat
$200 (about £140), Sarah Bray — www.sarahbraybermuda.com
Portofino fringed straw Panama hat
£210, Artesano — www.net-a-porter.com
Hemley Fedora in Natural
£74, Hicks & Brown — www.hicksandbrown.com
Men’s Panama hat
£97.50, Oliver Brown — www.oliverbrown.org.uk
Courtney satin-trimmed hemp-blend hat
£237, Eugenia Kim — www.net-a-porter.com
Yosuzi hat Corina
£220, Paolita — www.paolita.co.uk
