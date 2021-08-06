Trending:

Best summer hats for the season, from Panamas to Ascot hats

Hetty Lintell Hetty Lintell

Hetty Lintell makes her pick of the best summer hats for the summer season.

Henrietta grosgrain-trimmed straw hat

£450, Maison Michel — www.net-a-porter.com

Woven visor


£59, Toast — www.toa.st

San Diego Panama hat


£275, Lock & Co — www.lockhatters.com

Maureen grosgrain-trimmed straw sunhat

£330, Gigi Burris — www.net-a-porter.com

Jazzy hat


£70, Le Hat by Rae Feather — www.raefeather.com

Panama hat


£275, Jess Collett — www.jesscollettmilliner.com

The Ascot hat


£55, Osprey London — www.ospreylondon.com

Hibiscus sunhat


$200 (about £140), Sarah Bray — www.sarahbraybermuda.com

Portofino fringed straw Panama hat


£210, Artesano — www.net-a-porter.com

Hemley Fedora in Natural


£74, Hicks & Brown — www.hicksandbrown.com

Men’s Panama hat


£97.50, Oliver Brown — www.oliverbrown.org.uk

Courtney satin-trimmed hemp-blend hat


£237, Eugenia Kim — www.net-a-porter.com

Yosuzi hat Corina

£220, Paolita — www.paolita.co.uk