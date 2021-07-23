Best hiking shirts you can buy, from strolling around a lake to climbing a mountain

We've rounded up a list of the best hiking shirts to ensure you stay as comfortable as possible whilst you're out on adventures — from soft materials that use quick-wicking and anti-odour technology, to classic designs that could be worn as everyday wear.

If you have read our pieces on best hiking socks, best walking shoes and best hiking trousers, you will know that hiking gear tends to get technical fairly quickly, with all sorts of new technologies and ultra complex material break down descriptions.

To save you the time (and trouble) of trying to decipher just what the best option for you is, we’ve rounded up our favourite picks. So whether you’re looking for new shoes, trousers, or shirts, we’ve got you covered…

Pictured in ‘sea salt’ but available in a range of colours such as ‘soft moss’ and ‘desert sand’ helps make these shirts super wearable. The fabric offers insect and sun protection as well as moisture wicking properties to help maintain body temperature. It also features anti-odour properties (don’t ask us how; magic?) to ‘help keep skin cool and fresh’.

£45 from www.cotswoldoutdoor.com

A great option for sunnier days with its 50+ UPV sun protection. The sleeves roll up and there are vents in the back to help with airflow — even when wearing a backpack.

£80 from www.patagonia.com

You would be forgiven if you thought this was a regular shirt, thanks to its classic design and palatable colour options (seen here in ‘faded sky’). It’s made from material that offers a bit of stretch, to allow for extra comfort and movement whilst you’re out and about, and is also quick-wicking.

£36 from www.colombiasportwear.co.uk

Self described as a ‘functional shirt for hiking and leisure’, this shirt from Mammut is made from a cotton-polyester blend. It features a ‘movement fold’ on the back for (you guessed it) extra comfort and would look just at home in a pub, as well as on top of a mountain trail.

£80 from www.mammut.com

If you hadn’t guessed already by the name (and rather unsubtle block capitals) this shirt is designed specifically to protect the wearer from biting bugs. So the next time you’re packing for a trip to the Amazon (or Scotland in the summer) make sure this is in your bag.

£69.99 from www.kathmandu.com

A classic North Face design, just slightly reimagined by using 100% recycled nylon in an effort to be more sustainable. The shirt features two large chest pockets, plus an additional security pocket with a zip on the left side. With several ventilation openings, this shirt is great for cycling around the city or hiking your favourite trail.

£75 from www.thenorthface.co.uk