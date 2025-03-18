Let's get physical: The best home gym products to get you moving

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works .

In the 30 or so years since Nerio Alessandri founded Technogym in his garage, he's been at the front of a seemingly unending movement (no pun intended) for good looking gym equipment.

Since inception, the company has been inspired by the Roman concept of 'mens sana in corpore', or 'a heathly mind in a healthy body'. Oft quoted by athletes and sportspeople the phrase emphasises the importance of physical exercise on your mental well-being (those Romans really were ahead of their time). In their quest to make this as achievable as possible — without ever compromising on style — Technogym became the first company to integrate TV screens into their products and the first to take their machines 'online'.

And their app — also a first — allows users to access their training plans and exercise data from wherever they are in the world.

Next month, Assouline celebrates everything that Alessandri has achieved in a new book, titled Technogym: The Art of Wellness. Want in on the action? We've rounded up some of the best at home gym products for you.

(Image credit: FOLD Reformer)

Technogym have partnered with Dior on a limited edition collection of home fitness products. Available exclusively in Dior boutiques, worldwide (Image credit: Dior)

Some of Technogym’s design-forward 'Personal Line' collection (Image credit: Omar Sartor)

