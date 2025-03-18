Let's get physical: The best home gym products to get you moving

A new coffee table book celebrating the rise of Technogym and a collaboration with Dior should be all the motivation you need.

Outdoor home gym
The 'Gym in a Box' home outdoor wellness solution
(Image credit: Technogym)
In the 30 or so years since Nerio Alessandri founded Technogym in his garage, he's been at the front of a seemingly unending movement (no pun intended) for good looking gym equipment.

Since inception, the company has been inspired by the Roman concept of 'mens sana in corpore', or 'a heathly mind in a healthy body'. Oft quoted by athletes and sportspeople the phrase emphasises the importance of physical exercise on your mental well-being (those Romans really were ahead of their time). In their quest to make this as achievable as possible — without ever compromising on style — Technogym became the first company to integrate TV screens into their products and the first to take their machines 'online'.

And their app — also a first — allows users to access their training plans and exercise data from wherever they are in the world.

Next month, Assouline celebrates everything that Alessandri has achieved in a new book, titled Technogym: The Art of Wellness. Want in on the action? We've rounded up some of the best at home gym products for you.

Black Pilates reformer bed
FOLD Reformer
Original FOLD Reformer

White folding reformer bed in a minimalist room

(Image credit: FOLD Reformer)

Silver water bottle
Georg Jensen
Stainless steel SKY bottle

Wood and leather gym weights
Nohrd
SwingBells tower in 'Vintage'

High end skipping rope
Louis Vuitton
Christopher jump rope

Brown leather boxing gloves
Paragon
Deluxe leather boxing gloves

White and black gym equipment

Technogym have partnered with Dior on a limited edition collection of home fitness products. Available exclusively in Dior boutiques, worldwide

(Image credit: Dior)

Leather medicine balls at differing weights
Paragon
Classic leather medicine ball

Black interactive dumbbells set
Technogym
Connected Dumbbells+ adjustable set and stand

Cork and green yoga mat
Yogamatters
Vegan oak tree cork yoga mat

Minimalist home office and gym space

Some of Technogym’s design-forward 'Personal Line' collection

(Image credit: Omar Sartor)

Bright yellow book jacket
Assouline
Technogym: The Art of Wellness

