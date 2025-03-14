Celebrate the mums in your life

This Mother’s Day, Cece Jewellery offers a perfectly curated edit of Mother’s Day-focused pieces that are designed to help you celebrate the special woman in your life. Whether you’re looking for a timeless piece, something sentimental or even a bespoke creation, Cece Jewellery has it all. From a family of artists, Cece Fein-Hughes grew up amid Dartmoor’s natural beauty where her imagination thrived. Each of Cece’s designs creates and reflects meaning for its wearer.

The brand’s beautifully rich, recycled, solid 18ct gold pieces are decorated with hand-painted Champlevè enamel artworks, intricate engravings and precious stones. Inspired by the art of story- telling through jewellery, each piece is a miniature canvas that’s individual to the wearer — an heirloom-worthy addition to any jewellery collection.

(Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

Cece Jewellery’s Mother’s Day edit celebrates the deep emotional connections between mothers and their loved ones through exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces. Its bespoke section offers personalised jewellery options, perfect for mothers, such as a necklace engraved with children’s names, a bracelet with meaningful birth- stones or a ring inscribed with a heartfelt message. The possibilities are endless, and the result will be a one-of-a-kind piece that speaks volumes about your love and appreciation. Each piece is a modern heirloom, designed to be cherished for generations, with intricate enamel details and meaningful symbolism.

In addition to its bespoke options, Cece Jewellery offers a wide selection of pre- designed pieces that perfectly capture the spirit of Mother’s Day. Whether you choose to gift a bracelet that symbolises the strength and resilience of motherhood or a pendant that embodies the love and bond between mother and child, each piece is carefully selected to ensure it reflects the beauty of this special occasion.

(Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

This Mother’s Day, skip the flowers and chocolates and opt for a gift from Cece Jewellery that will last a lifetime and make your mum feel adored, appreciated and truly special. Whether you’re looking for a heartfelt personalised gift or a stunning ready-made piece, Cece Jewellery’s collection has everything you need to show your mum just how much she means to you.

Visit www.cecejewellery.com for further information; @cecejewelleryofficial