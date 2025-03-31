The century-old enamelling technique used to create Van Cleef's lucky ladybird brooch — which has something in common with Country Life
The technique used in the jeweller's Geneva workshop has been put to good use in its latest creation.
Rosie Paterson
In 2019, we (aka Country Life) printed a picture of a ladybird on the front cover of the magazine — and in the corresponding article highlighted the pivotal role they play in Britain’s fragile ecosystem.
Ever since then, a smaller ladybird — sometimes really, really small — has appeared on the front cover, hidden in a different spot every week. Reader phonecalls demanding we reveal exactly where it is, are not unheard of.
And so, we couldn't resist showing you this charming brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels — featuring an enamel technique (champlevé) used by the maison since 1906.
The jewellery company has long been inspired by Nature, especially the ruby red ladybird which has appeared in their designs — from delicate lucky charms (they are thought to bring luck) to colourful gems — as far back as the 1930s.
This rose gold, enamel, onyx and diamond iteration is one of two new pieces, crafted using an enamel technique (champlevé) used by the maison since 1906. Known as 'champlevé', it requires hollows to be carved into the gold and then filled with whisper-thin layers of enamel.
It's a fragile work of extraordinary art — much like its living counterpart.
Price on application; visit the Van Cleef & Arpels website for more information.
