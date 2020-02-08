Trending:

16 absolutely stunning images from the 2020 British Photography Awards

Lucy Ford

Our picture editor Lucy Ford picks out some of the finest from among the 320 shortlisted images entered for the 2020 British Photography Awards.

The 2020 British Photography Awards took place this week, showcasing an incredible array of talent — as the pictures on this page show — and raising money into the bargain. You can see the full list of winners and runners-up by category at the British Photography Awards website.

Some 320 images were shortlisted, ranging from portraits and nature images to abstracts, fashion shoots and candid snaps of everyday life.  Pictures were sent in from across the world (the only eligibility rule is that the photographers have to be either British or based in Britain), with 90% of the proceeds from entry fees going towards a range of charitable causes.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites from among those honoured by these awards — to see more, and find out more about the competition and the charities it helps, visit www.britishphotographyawards.org.

Ethereal Mushrooms ©Jonathan Lodge/British Photography Awards

‘A shadow from the past’, an image of Cowdray ruins by Maciej Natkaniec / British Photography Awards

Sakari Oramo conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 14 Sept. 2019.
©Mark Allan / British Photography Awards

A 21st century viking funeral? Up Helly Aa in Lerwick, Shetland, is Europe’s largest viking fire festival, and was captured by Gordon Siegel / British Photography Awards

Highlands Cow by Tomasz Kowalski / British Photography Awards

The Tree Hopper by Keith Trueman / British Photography Awards

Wimblehall dam in Somerset, pictured by Robert Tyler / British Photography Awards

A swan and its mother on the Norfolk Broads by Jonathan Casey / British Photography Awards

Booby's Bay in Cornwall by Matt Warren / British Photography Awards

Herdwick Shearlings in Great Langdale, Cumbria, by James Buttenshaw / British Photography Awards

Royal Pavilion at Twilight by Phil Bedford / British Photography Awards

'Hitching a ride' by Jason Meadows / British Photography Awards

The Natural History Museum pictured by Hazel Parreno / British Photography Awards

Rame Head Halo by Oliver Dickinson / British Photography Awards

A 13-second exposure of a drone circling this remote chapel in Cornwall was used to take ‘Rame Head Halo’ by Oliver Dickinson / British Photography Awards

Morning sun in Bushy Park, London, by Amanda Cook / British Photography Awards

Heather management on the North York Moors by Paul Anthony Wilson / British Photography Awards

