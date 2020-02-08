16 absolutely stunning images from the 2020 British Photography Awards

Our picture editor Lucy Ford picks out some of the finest from among the 320 shortlisted images entered for the 2020 British Photography Awards.

The 2020 British Photography Awards took place this week, showcasing an incredible array of talent — as the pictures on this page show — and raising money into the bargain. You can see the full list of winners and runners-up by category at the British Photography Awards website.

Some 320 images were shortlisted, ranging from portraits and nature images to abstracts, fashion shoots and candid snaps of everyday life. Pictures were sent in from across the world (the only eligibility rule is that the photographers have to be either British or based in Britain), with 90% of the proceeds from entry fees going towards a range of charitable causes.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites from among those honoured by these awards — to see more, and find out more about the competition and the charities it helps, visit www.britishphotographyawards.org.