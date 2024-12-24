Country Life’s 20 favourite stories of 2024, from elephants and explorers to the country house that came with a free Harrier Jump Jet

Over the Christmas period we'll be featuring some of the best stories of the year from the Country Life website.

Most of these will be based on the number of our readers who read each individual article — but this piece is our team’s selection of our favourite articles: the ones that made us smile, or laugh out loud, or count our blessings, or sprang a surprise. Enjoy!

‘Ignore your friends, take a long view and steer clear of anything that smacks of being fashionable’. Sage advice.

Read the full article.

It really did. Honestly.

Recommended videos for you

Read the full article.

‘As any resident of Cumberland and Westmorland knows only too well, no cloud in the Lake District is ever lonely.’

Read the full article.

A true legend — and a true gentleman.

Read the full article.

How an ‘enduring legacy of lockdown’ became a must-have in interior design.

Read the full article.

Amazing.

Read the full article.

‘The stuff of legend’.

Read the full article.

The tower of thorns that makes salt. Somehow.

Read the full article.

The amazing story of Beatrice Harrison.

Read the full article.

Why it pays to hire a consultant to choose the perfect paint colour.

Read the full article.

We sent James Fisher to one of Europe’s biggest street parties. Chaos ensued.

Read the full article.

Charlie Waite on the secrets of landscape photography

Read the full article.

Mind-bending.

Read the full article.

Country Life’s team on our first cars.

Read the full article.

The adventurer on how she went from rural Suffolk to trekking the Amazon.

Read the full article.

Epic beauty, sweeping grandeur and water pouring through the ceiling.

Read the full article.

Martin Fone on the long-forgotten cross-channel air service.

Read the full article.

Nothing like seeing a design journalist who has put his money where his keyboard is.

Read the full article.

Our favourite podcast of the year, bar none.

Read the full article.

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday snow.

Read the full article.

‘The sales assistant answered Reagan’s call, listened politely to the request, then without skipping a beat enquired, “And would that be African or Indian, sir?”‘

Read the full article.