The Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee portrait unveiled, taken by Ranald Mackechnie at Windsor Castle

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's official Platinum Jubilee portrait photograph has been unveiled.

This week the whole of Britain — and much of the world — is joined together in celebration of The Queen, who came to the throne 70 years ago.

As is traditional on any such occasion, a portrait of The Queen is being released across the world — and the photographer chosen to take the image of Her Majesty is Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the official image for The Queen’s 90th birthday as well as one to mark the turning of the new decade at the start of 2020. “It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake,” he said of the commission.

The portrait was captured with Her Majesty sitting in a relaxed and natural pose in a window seat in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle, with the Castle’s Round Tower and a Grinling Gibbons statue of King Charles II visible in the Castle Quadrangle in the background.

In the image, Her Majesty wears a long, light blue coat designed by Angela Kelly coat and a dress ‘in a dusky dove blue fabric of wool Charmelaine embellished with pearl and diamante trim around the neckline and cascading down the front of the coat,’ according to the press release.

A statement from The Queen was also released to thank the nation and the Commonwealth for the outpouring of positive feelings which have accompanied the Platinum Jubilee: