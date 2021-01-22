Coombe Hill, Buckinghamshire: ‘Rare chalk grassland humming with butterflies, wildflowers and grazing cattle’

The view from Coombe Hill, Buckinghamshire, is Friday's Secret Britain selection.

On a clear day, you can see to the Cotswolds and the North Wessex Downs, but we’ll settle for the beautiful Aylesbury Vale in summer, with rare chalk grassland humming with butterflies, wildflowers and grazing cattle. You also might spot Beacon Hill to the south, with its distinctive clump of trees.

The highest point in the Chilterns, 852ft above sea level, Coombe Hill is crowned with a Boer War monument dedicated to the men of Buckinghamshire.

The path downhill affords a glimpse of Chequers, donated for the Prime Minister’s use by Lord and Lady Lee of Fareham in 1918, the same year they gave Coombe Hill (once part of the Chequers estate) to the National Trust.

