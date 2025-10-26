Cocker spaniels: The indefatigable dog breed with medieval lineage that stole David Beckham’s heart
Once bred to flush out woodcock, now found in royal estates and Hollywood homes — the Cocker Spaniel’s charm knows no bounds.
If you were asked to name the most quintessential British countryside dog breed, chances are fairly high you’d say ‘spaniel’. (A lot of you would say ‘Labrador’, but let’s leave that debate for another day, because I’m going to be writing about spaniels.) Cocker spaniels, to be precise — and how wonderful they are.
You’ll already know — unless you’ve been living under a rock, in which case, welcome — that this week’s Country Life is a rather special guest-edited issue by none other than Sir David Beckham. Among the many beautiful photographs scattered through the pages, there were two (very obvious) standouts who arguably stole the show from David himself. Enter Figgy and Sage — and we mustn’t forget Olive, who was probably living her best life elsewhere — the Beckham family’s beautiful cocker spaniels.
As David told our managing and features editor Paula Minchin, in a recent interview about his life in the countryside, the family’s weekend escapes beyond the city have brought a new sense of calm — not just for them, but for their dogs, too. ‘As soon as I start driving out of London and the dogs see the fields, their demeanours change and they get excited,’ he said. Anyone who’s ever watched a spaniel spot an open field will know exactly what he means — that instant, excitable joy that defines the breed.
Cocker spaniels were originally bred to be gundogs and their name comes from their skill at flushing out woodcock which they were doing as far back as the 14th century, in Spain, though the breed as we know it today was refined in Britain. By the late 1800s, they were a favourite among country sportsmen for their cheerful temperament, loyalty and uncanny ability to bound through brambles without complaint. They’re also record-breakers — cocker spaniels have won Best in Show at Crufts seven times, more than any other breed.
As companions, they’re every bit as loving as they are energetic — with a boundless enthusiasm for life and bright, eager eyes fixed on adventure. However, I must stress that these silky-eared beauties need a lot of exercise. If you don’t have a garden or an active lifestyle, think twice. But if you’re a keen runner, hiker or beach-walker, you’ve found the perfect partner.
Let us not forget one of the most famous cockers of all time — Lady — yes, that Lady — from Lady and the Tramp, arguably one half of the most romantic couples in cinematic history. If you need reminding (shame on you), think spaghetti. Back in the real world, they’ve been equally adored by the great and the good: The Prince and Princess of Wales share their home with a black cocker named Orla; the Beckhams, as mentioned, have their trio; Oprah Winfrey had her beloved Solomon and Sadie; and George Clooney had Einstein — a rescue cocker — who was a part of the Hollywood elite.
Loyal, loving and endlessly energetic, the Cocker Spaniel is the very picture of British charm — with a tail that never stops wagging.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
-
-
20 breathtaking country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest houses to come to market via Country Life in the past week.
-
'The view changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to see': David Beckham on one of his favourite sights in the Cotswolds
Sir David Beckham discovered this Cotswolds view while looking for a house to buy.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: I can’t believe I’m saying this, but should dogs really be allowed in posh hotels?
Dog lover, Sophia Money-Coutts, debates whether our canine companions should be able to accompany us to Five Star establishments.
-
England and the 1966 World Cup — which was stolen and later recovered by a dog called Pickles
In celebration of the footballing talents of Country Life's guest editor Sir David Beckham, we look back at the summer of 1966, when the England national team was on top of the world.
-
The Irish red and white setter: The rare beauty brought back from the brink
A history of Ireland’s original setter — the elegant, intelligent breed saved from extinction by devoted breeders and cherished as a symbol of the nation’s sporting heritage.
-
A handy five minute guide to Frieze — and the things you really don’t want to miss
The London art fair returns this week.
-
The Lancashire heeler: A clever, compact and very rare terrier that was once described as having 'the same value as an ox'
From cattle drover to companion, the Lancashire heeler is as versatile as it is rare.
-
The English bull terrier is mischief meets muscle
From the 19th-century show rings to the homes of artists, royals and rock stars, the English bull terrier is one of our most original and loveable dogs.
-
How American political refugees, economic migrants and devoted Anglophiles are transforming London
One luxury restaurant, apartment and tennis court at a time.
-
‘Sex, Money, Race, Religion’: Unlikely pair Philharmonia Orchestra and Gilbert & George collaborate on one-off concert
The artist duo once declared music to be ‘the enemy’, but this hasn’t stopped them from teaming up at the Royal Festival Hall for the orchestra’s 80th anniversary.