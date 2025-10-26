Cocker spaniels: The indefatigable dog breed with medieval lineage that stole David Beckham’s heart

David Beckham is pictured enjoying the countryside with his two Cocker spaniels — one golden, one brown — in a series of relaxed outdoor scenes. He’s seen sitting on the back of a green Land Rover surrounded by wildflowers, sharing an affectionate moment with one of his dogs, walking them across the lawn beside a white picket fence and glasshouse, and sitting by the water’s edge on a wooden bridge bordered by reeds and lavender. In another image, he sits on garden steps lined with purple blooms, his spaniels at his side, perfectly capturing the easy charm of country life.
Personal space? Never heard of it
If you were asked to name the most quintessential British countryside dog breed, chances are fairly high you’d say ‘spaniel’. (A lot of you would say ‘Labrador’, but let’s leave that debate for another day, because I’m going to be writing about spaniels.) Cocker spaniels, to be precise — and how wonderful they are.

You’ll already know — unless you’ve been living under a rock, in which case, welcome — that this week’s Country Life is a rather special guest-edited issue by none other than Sir David Beckham. Among the many beautiful photographs scattered through the pages, there were two (very obvious) standouts who arguably stole the show from David himself. Enter Figgy and Sage — and we mustn’t forget Olive, who was probably living her best life elsewhere — the Beckham family’s beautiful cocker spaniels.

As David told our managing and features editor Paula Minchin, in a recent interview about his life in the countryside, the family’s weekend escapes beyond the city have brought a new sense of calm — not just for them, but for their dogs, too. ‘As soon as I start driving out of London and the dogs see the fields, their demeanours change and they get excited,’ he said. Anyone who’s ever watched a spaniel spot an open field will know exactly what he means — that instant, excitable joy that defines the breed.

Cocker spaniels were originally bred to be gundogs and their name comes from their skill at flushing out woodcock which they were doing as far back as the 14th century, in Spain, though the breed as we know it today was refined in Britain. By the late 1800s, they were a favourite among country sportsmen for their cheerful temperament, loyalty and uncanny ability to bound through brambles without complaint. They’re also record-breakers — cocker spaniels have won Best in Show at Crufts seven times, more than any other breed.

As companions, they’re every bit as loving as they are energetic — with a boundless enthusiasm for life and bright, eager eyes fixed on adventure. However, I must stress that these silky-eared beauties need a lot of exercise. If you don’t have a garden or an active lifestyle, think twice. But if you’re a keen runner, hiker or beach-walker, you’ve found the perfect partner.

Two young Cocker spaniel puppies sitting among fallen autumn leaves, one brown-and-white, one blue roan.
Let us not forget one of the most famous cockers of all time — Lady — yes, that Lady — from Lady and the Tramp, arguably one half of the most romantic couples in cinematic history. If you need reminding (shame on you), think spaghetti. Back in the real world, they’ve been equally adored by the great and the good: The Prince and Princess of Wales share their home with a black cocker named Orla; the Beckhams, as mentioned, have their trio; Oprah Winfrey had her beloved Solomon and Sadie; and George Clooney had Einstein — a rescue cocker — who was a part of the Hollywood elite.

Animated still from Lady and the Tramp showing Lady and Tramp sharing a strand of spaghetti by candlelight.
Loyal, loving and endlessly energetic, the Cocker Spaniel is the very picture of British charm — with a tail that never stops wagging.

