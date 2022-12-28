Country Life’s top 10 dog stories of 2022

From beautiful breeds to superb advice from our training expert, these are our best dog-related stories of the last 12 months.

This wasn’t just our biggest dogs article of 2022 — it was the most successful article of any kind newly published in the last 12 months. And quite right too: Ben Randall’s superb advice has helped hundreds of thousands of owners around the world, and we’re delighted that he’s gone on to write many more pieces for us. (You’ll notice more than a few of them in the list below.)

It’s easy to dismiss our dogs’ love of jumping up on us — and other people — as friendly boisterousness. But it’s something you can’t ignore.

‘You might as well rank the beauty of flowers,’ we wrote in this article, originally published in 2021 but still relevant today. And yet despite the inherent futility of such a list, it’s hard not to be intrigued by the result.

Ben’s dog training advice is a hugely popular part of Country Life, but even still the response to this piece just a few weeks ago has been astonishing.

Our look at the irresistible cocker spaniel is perennially popular on the Country Life website. Emma Hughes’s piece is full of facts and anecdotes to put a smile on your face.

Few things are more grating for dog owners — or more disconcerting for dog owners’ visitors — than a dog barking at the door every time someone knocks or rings. Ben Randall explained how to train your dog to keep calm when it happens — ideally, with a little help from your friends and neighbours.

Those who grew up with dogs probably already know which breed they want to own, and have done for years. But the rest of us might need a bit of help — and this piece gathered expert advice that you’ll be so glad you knew before taking the plunge.

Having a puppy really isn’t that different to having a baby — not least in our reaction to them crying. The plaintive whimper of a puppy is enough to melt the hardest of hearts, and tear the softest hearts into tatters; here’s how to hear it less.

As we mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we took a look at her corgis, the dogs that were such a part of her life.

If you let your dog roam free on a walk, you might be setting yourself up for problems in other areas of training. Katy Birchall spoke to top trainers to see how to let them have fun without running wild.

