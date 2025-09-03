'At the time, I wanted to move to Mexico and go into witness protection': What to do when you're stalking someone on Instagram and accidentally like a post from six years ago
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
Ooof, I’m so sorry. This is a bad one. How quickly did you unlike the picture? If the person in question doesn’t have Instagram notifications switched on, you may get away with it and they won’t know. If they do have notifications, I’m sorry to say they’ll know you’ve been furtively scrolling through their profile. Busted.
So easy to do, these days. It’s inevitable, given how much time we all spend online, that there’ll be the odd slip up. In most cases, I would simply unlike the post as quickly as possible and ignore it. Especially if it’s an ex’s profile or, even worse, the profile of their new partner. You could try and make a joke about it. ‘Whoops, so sorry, just doing a spot of historical research,’ but historical research on your ex’s profile seems a funny thing to be doing at 11.32pm on a Tuesday night. Really, there’s nothing remotely redeemable you can say in this situation. You were snooping on their page, you’ve been caught out, never mind. More dignified to say nothing rather than try to explain it. It may feel excruciating now, but in a few days you’ll have forgotten it.
I know this because I’ve done it. A few years ago, in an Uber home after a night out, and several wines, I accidentally liked a wedding picture posted by an ex-boyfriend’s new wife. At the time, I wanted to move to Mexico and go into witness protection. It felt hugely dramatic. It still felt quite dramatic and shaming the morning afterwards. Now? I can barely remember the picture. Her in a wedding dress, their hands in the air, maybe? Embarrassing for a moment, but nobody died.
A different policy applies when it comes to that other digital slip up: accidentally sending a rude message about someone on WhatsApp to that very person instead of whoever you meant to send it to. On WhatsApp, if you’re quick enough, you can now delete said message. But given how often we’re all on that app, they may well have already seen it. In this case, I would address it with a grovelling apology. ‘I’m so sorry, that was unforgivable. I’m having a bad day. Please can we forget it ever happened?’ That kind of thing. They probably won’t forget, but at least you’ve been a grown-up and tackled the issue.
Or you could do what a certain member of my family did when he accidentally emailed a woman calling her ‘a rude cow’ in an email intended for someone else. Having realised his error, he panicked, slammed his laptop shut and simply walked out of the office. Later, he sent an apologetic follow-up, but immediately after it happened, he simply needed a walk in fresh air. We’ve all been there, and if not, you will be one day. The easiest thing, as with so many hiccups in life, is to apologise as quickly as possible. I’m so sorry, properly meant, goes a long way.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
Queen Anne architecture with 21st century flair in a country house that's on the market for the first time in almost 70 years
Patrick Brompton Hall is grand, charming, quirky and fun — and it's looking for a new family to take it on. Toby Keel takes a look inside.
-
A fantastical house where the young Lewis Carroll lived is up for sale, complete with endless curious touches that could have come straight from Wonderland
The Old Hall in Ripon was family home of Lewis Carroll during several of his formative years. Toby Keel takes a look.
-
White-tailed eagles: From 'the greatest wildlife crime imaginable' to Nature's most wonderful comeback story
Dave Sexton and Alice Boyd join the Country Life Podcast.
-
Queen Charlotte's Ball is proof that young women still want to be debutantes
Founded in the 18th century, Queen Charlotte’s Ball has been revived and modernised for a new generation. Eleanor Doughty finds out what’s changed-and what hasn’t.
-
Salon Privé 2025: McLarens, restomod Jaguars, Best in Show and everything else you might have missed
This year was the 20th edition of Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and plenty of supercar stars were on display to celebrate a fine birthday.
-
‘The closest that screenwriting has ever got to Shakespearean’: In an era of television slop, what should you be watching?
Members of the Country Life team reveal what they’re watching — and rewatching — this autumn.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: If you have same-sex parents, who should walk you down the aisle?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
If there's no fish, there's no fishing, with Robin Philpott
The CEO of Farlows joins the Country Life Podcast.
-
The Glovebox: Phantom in a pool, Porsches in the snow and a new world record for Polestar
Rolls-Royce celebrates one of Rock and Roll's greatest myths, and Polestar drives for almost 23 hours on a single charge.
-
Neil Armstrong and Sir Edmund Hillary’s joint adventure to the Arctic that you've never heard about and what its re-creation can tell us about the state of Earth
In 1985, Neil Armstrong and Sir Edmund Hillary adventured to the North Pole; 40 years later, their children re-created the expedition.