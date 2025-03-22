Constance Spry, Harry Styles and rescue dogs: Florist and founder of the Wild at Heart Foundation Nikki Tibbles’s consuming passions
Nikki Tibbles reveals the possession she would never sell and who would play her in a film.
Nikki Tibbles founded the Wild at Heart floristry brand in 1993 and the dog-rescue foundation of the same name in the mid-2010s.
The florist bit was a happy accident. She did the flowers for a friend's wedding, discovered she had a knack for it and quit her then job in advertising. She now has three shops in London, including one inside Liberty.
The rescue dog bit was more organised — and expected. Tibbles had, for years, supported a dog shelter in southern Spain and regularly returned home from trips to Europe with a stray in tow.
The charity operates in most corners of the globe, helping to rehome hundreds of unwanted animals every year and sterilise many more. It also provides educational and financial support to local communities to help them cope compassionately with mounting stray dog numbers.
Your aesthetic hero
Constance Spry is, without a doubt, my aesthetic hero because she revolutionised floral design with her unorthodox, naturalistic arrangements, blending wild foliage with elegant blooms.
Her exquisite approach to beauty and creativity is nothing short of magical.
A Book You’ve found Inspiring
The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben is a fascinating book that reveals the intricate ways trees communicate and support each other. It highlights the interconnectedness of Nature and serves as a powerful reminder of how we can live peacefully and harmoniously.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
I had the distinct privilege of experiencing the original Dior exhibition in Paris before it made its way to the V&A — a truly unforgettable showcase of timeless fashion and artistry.
Another standout was one curated by Thomas Heatherwick and commissioned by Sir Terence Conran at the Design Museum. Heatherwick travelled the world, acquiring remarkable pieces for under £1, each brimming with exquisite integrity, beauty, and design. Though it was probably around 20 years ago, it remains, without a doubt, my all-time favourite exhibition. The thoughtfulness and creativity of these exhibitions continue to resonate with me.
Your favourite painting
Anything by Gluck, especially the floral artworks and those created in collaboration with my aesthetic hero, Constance Spry. I think that the way Gluck captured the depth, texture, and ephemeral beauty of flowers with such precision and emotion makes these paintings feel both timeless and deeply intimate.
What music do you work to?
Absolutely anything by Harry Styles, always. In a world with so much darkness currently, his album Fine Line brings me so much joy.
A possession would you never sell
A life-size bronze sculpture of my dog Maizie, who I rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. She was part ridgeback-part boxer and it was love at first sight. She was my soulmate, and I believe she comes back into my life through my other dogs.
What would you take to a desert island?
I absolutely could not live without dogs in my life, so I have to choose my five former strays: Rita, Ruby, Ronnie, Zeta and Leo.
The best present you've ever received
There are so many paintings of my dogs given to me as gifts over the years. I have a beautiful painting of Lennie and another of Smith, from my friend Mia Campbell, and a portrait of Lennie from Holly Frean and Sally Muir.
A place you could go back and back to
I don’t travel internationally as much anymore because of my dogs, but when I do, I head to Tulum, Mexico, where my friend and Wild at Heart Foundation partner Gillian Wood runs the Maya Animal Alliance, dedicated to compassionately reducing the stray dog population.
The last podcast you listened to
I don't listen to podcasts very often, but the last one I enjoyed was Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso and the brilliant actor Joaquin Phoenix who discussed his commitment to veganism. He explained how it aligns with his [Phoenix’s] values and talked about the importance of compassion towards animals.
What’s the last thing of note you bought yourself?
I’m a huge fan of SS Daley; I love his collections and would buy every piece if I could. I literally live in my Edgar Landscape cardigan.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
I’d probably go with the ever-talented Tilda Swinton, who might be able to capture my deep love for art and interiors, as well as my slightly obsessive passion for rescuing dogs from the clutches of poverty.
She has this magical ability to blend eccentricity with heart, and I think she’d do a perfect job portraying my somewhat quirky yet fiercely compassionate side.
What gets you up in the morning
Aside from my dogs literally dragging me out of bed, it's my deep passion for creating magical events through the wonders of Nature — especially flowers, with all their colours, textures, and scents. But what truly grounds me and fuels my drive is our mission at the Wild at Heart Foundation, which I set up in 2015 after witnessing the plight of so many stray dogs overseas.
The Foundation celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and now works with incredible partners in Mexico, India, Greece, Romania, and Ukraine.
Do you collect anything
Aside from dogs… I love to surround myself with colour and texture. I have a collection of Constance Spry vases which I adore, and I have an addiction to anything Adidas…and Birkenstocks.
Your most memorable meal
I don’t necessarily remember the complexity of any meal, rather the peacefulness and joy in the moment. I remember a particular beach picnic. It was a perfect reminder that sometimes the most memorable experiences are the simplest ones.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
