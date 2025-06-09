From the Country Life archive: The St Michael’s Mount Barge long oarsmen

Six proud chaps in their prime pose for the camera apparently dressed in frock coats, frilly shirts, skirts, trousers and leather helmets. So far, so strange. It transpires these six fellows are the long oarsmen for the St Michael’s Mount Barge — a ceremonial state barge from the 18th century. Their highly-unusual uniform features a bright red frock coat with a large embossed coat off arms of St Aubyn on the left sleeve. The coat is worn over a frilly shirt and a fisherman’s apron, giving the impression of the men wearing skirts. This jaunty look is completed with a leather cap — believed to be based on a tin miner’s helmet — embossed with a mighty chough, the family’s crest. The oarsmen all traditionally came from the Matthews family.

Only the grandest guests, including royalty, would ride in the 27ft 4in vessel, which was mainly used to ferry honoured guests to and from the tiny tidal island nestled in Mount’s Bay. In order to disembark, a gangplank was kept onboard, pushed over the bow to the beach, while two of the men would leap into the water, holding out their oars to form a handrail.

When not in ceremonial use, the barge was also used for sailing, including records of this comparatively small, and very open to the elements, vessel being sailed as far away as the Scilly Isles. It is not noted, however, if these fine men accompanied the boat on these adventures.

