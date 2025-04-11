‘Large Welsh choirs have long been an obsession’: Accessories designer and ‘Sunday Times’ bestselling author Anya Hindmarch’s consuming passions
Anya Hindmarch reveals what gets her up in the morning, who her aesthetic hero is and the hotel she could go back and back to (sort of).
Anya Hindmarch is a handbag and accessories designer, and the unofficial doyenne of Chelsea with six shops on a single stretch of road between Sloane Street and Belgrave Square.
There's Anya Life for homeware and lifestyle items; Anya Cafe which is open for breakfast, lunch and early evening drinks and whose counter is cluttered with fluffy cloud-shaped miniature cakes; The Collection Shop for the bags Hindmarch is probably best-known for; The Labelled Shop dedicated to the art of organisation; and The Bespoke Shop which does what it says on the tin.
The sixth and final storefront in Anya's Village is The Village Hall which operates as a pop-up concept. In the past, it has transformed into a greengrocer, a hairdresser and a blazing holiday grotto, complete with Father Christmas at ease in an armchair. Tomorrow, it reopens as Anya's Dive Shop, a celebration of all things underwater, inspired by small town dive shops from Folkestone to Florida.
The designer founded her eponymous brand in 1987, when she was 19, and found global fame in 2007 with the launch of the 'I'm NOT a plastic bag' — which single-handedly made 'bags for life' fashionable.
Alongside her design and CEO-duties, Hindmarch is emeritus trustee of both the Royal Academy of Arts and the Design Museum, a trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Greenpeace ambassador and trustee of the Tate. Oh, and she's the author of Sunday Times bestselling book If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair.
Your aesthetic hero
It is, without doubt, Ruthie Rodgers (founder of the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant The River Café in Hammersmith, London, podcaster, and the widow of architect Richard Rogers). She is true to her age, authentically cool and outstandingly kind. What an inspiration.
A book you’ve found inspiring
Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor E. Frankel. Inspiring and thought-provoking; it is often a go to.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
Anything at the Tate. Being a (proud) trustee, I know how much goes into their exhibitions: research, collection care, curation, learning, international touring… and out of the box thinking. Leigh Bowery, which is on at the moment, is a perfect case in point.
Your favourite painting
A Men at Work road sign graphic by Margaret Calvert. She’s drawn a skirt over the trousers to represent Women at work. It was a gift for my 50th birthday, from my office, and I love it.
What music do you work to?
Either choral music: Rutter, Tavener, Eric Whitacre, or anything by Paolo Conte. But I prefer to listen to music, than work to it. I find it too much of a distraction. Or rather, I find work too much of a distraction from the music.
A possession would you never sell
A bracelet my mother made me from the melted down wedding rings of our grandparents and great-grandparents. It is such a nice way to keep using jewellery that otherwise might live in a drawer. And a pair of very long armchairs that came from my parents in law — they envelop you like a hug when needed. And all my children’s ‘pottery’ — although it lives in the ‘special’ cupboard hidden deep in my bathroom!
What would you take with you to a desert island?
A phone! And Maynards wine gums.
The best present you’ve ever received
It’s not an object; it’s when my office organised a 40-strong male voice Welsh choir to come and sing to me in the office. Large Welsh choirs have long been an obsession, so it was the best surprise.
A hotel you could go back and back to
A very simple little hotel in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains that I am keeping a secret because what I especially love is that there is never anyone that I know there. It is a great little escape, just three hours from London and a complete change of pace when needed.
The last podcast you listened to
Desert Island Discs — always.
What’s the last thing of note you bought yourself?
My new Walton in-flight bag. I know I will have it for life and probably hand it on to one of my kids. It has a place for everything with all the pockets labelled to act as a prompt when packing. ‘A place for everything and everything in its place’ is my mantra for feeling in control when I am actually feeling out of control.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
I have literally no idea, any ideas? It would be impossible to find someone with a big enough nose I suspect.
What gets you up in the morning?
My husband… with coffee.. telling me that I will be late unless I get out of bed: ‘NOW’.
Do you collect anything?
Children! I have five. Also, lots of Godchildren and I treasure them all (most of the time).
Your most memorable meal
A delicious homemade lunch that came out of a series of small glass jars on a tiny fishing boat in Pantelleria. Hard to explain and unforgettable in the very best of ways.
