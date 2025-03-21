The Royal Family's gold jewellery all comes from a single mine in Wales — and for the first time in 25 years they're selling to the public
The Welsh gold mine synonymous with select members of the Royal Family are auctioning off three 24-carat gold coins.
When HRH The Princess of Wales, the then Catherine Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, both said ‘I do’, they accepted gold wedding bands from their respective husbands, sourced from Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine.
Welsh gold — and Clogau gold in particular — has long been prized for its connection to the Royal Family. In fact, as well as The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Diana, Princess of Wales, all wore Clogau gold wedding bands. But it has also been prized for its rarity — with a total of 80,000oz mined since 1854 (for comparison, the world’s biggest gold mines can extract more than 1,000,000oz in a single year) and resources assumed to have been exhausted at some point in the 1990s.
Until now.
In 2018, Alba Mineral Resources bought what was once the UKs richest gold mine and embarked on a series of exploration and rehabilitation programmes — with the aim of using new, cutting-edge technology to seek out new seams of gold. Their exhaustive efforts have paid off because gold has been successfully mined from Clogau once again — and it will soon be available to purchase via an exclusive auction.
Alba has minted the gold into three exclusive 28-carat, 1oz ‘Tyn-y-Cornel’ coins. The front side features a Welsh dragon atop Cadair Idris (one of Snowdonia’s highest mountains); the reverse, an image inspired by old photographs of Welsh miners.
The first of these coins will be available to bid on from Sunday, March 30 through to Thursday, April 3 — with a further seven due to be manufactured. The definition of ‘limited edition’, each coin will arrive at its lucky owner's house in a Welsh oak box, lined in crushed velvet.
Visit the Alba website for more information.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
-
-
Victor Hugo, France's greatest novelist, was also a talented artist — and now his 'rarely seen' illustrations are on display at the RA
Victor Hugo dismissed his drawings as mere things made in the margins of his manuscripts Now, a Royal Academy exhibition reveals how powerfully they engage the imagination.
By Carla Passino Published
-
How many times a year does Britain get struck by lightning? Country Life Quiz of the Day
Plus Freddie Mercury's house and more in Thursday's quiz of the day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
British racing driver and F1 commentator Jamie Chadwick’s consuming passions
Jamie Chadwick reveals who inspires her, what gets her up in the morning and why she’d never sell one of her race helmets.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated
-
Why do the English constantly say sorry?
What is that makes the people of this island so overly fond of apologising? Deborah Nicholls-Lee finds out.
By Deborah Nicholls-Lee Last updated
-
1775: The year Britain produced a dazzling generation who changed the world
From Jane Austen to J. M. W Turner, 1775 was a stellar year for Britain's creative industries.
By Matthew Dennison Published
-
His Majesty The King shares the songs ‘which have brought him joy’
Grace Jones, Bob Marley and RAYE all have been give the royal seal of approval.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
The secret lives of the British aristocracy, with Eleanor Doughty
Eleanor Doughty has spent years getting to know the aristocracy of Britain — and she joins us on the Country Life Podcast to talk about their lives.
By James Fisher Published
-
How to leave London — and why
The gravity of the nation's capital can be difficult to escape from, but making the effort to do so can be entirely worth it.
By Elle Hunt Published
-
‘The original plan was just to buy a Land Rover and go on a trip’: Why Tati Reed and a battered Land Rover might be the only honest thing on the internet
The secret to gaining 450,000 followers in less than two years might just be breaking down a lot in an old Defender.
By James Fisher Published
-
Prophet, playboy, and provocateur: How meeting Peter Beard changed my life
Peter Beard's dramatic, bloody artwork and drug-fuelled partying might've shocked American society, but is was 'desperately important' to his biographer who recounts meeting him, aged 78, at the artist and diarist's Montauk home.
By Christopher Wallace Published