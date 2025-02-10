This rare Picasso lithograph could be yours for £60,000
Picasso's 'David and Bathsheba' — printed on rare Chinese silk paper and intertwined with the artist's infamous and complicated love life — has come up for sale.
Pablo Picasso knew how to make a woman happy: In the autumn of 1951, months after he had begun an on-and-off affair with author Geneviève Laporte, 25 to his 70, he gave her a lithograph he had made.
It wasn’t the first time Picasso gave her his art — he had sketched her many times in the summer of 1951 — but this print, which he had made two years earlier, was special.
It was not only a work of extraordinary beauty, his own take on Lucas Cranach’s David and Bathsheba, but it was also printed on rare Chinese silk paper. Thinking he’d want it back, Laporte handed it to him reluctantly, but Picasso wrote her name on the sheet, then said: ‘It’s for you. Take care of it, because this print is unique.’
Ultimately, however, no amount of thoughtful gifts could make up for a monumental blundering.
Picasso had been in a relationship with fellow artist Françoise Gilot when seeing Laporte. When Gilot left him in 1953, he implied that Laporte should move in with him, but he did so clumsily. As he was about to board a car to go to the villa in Cannes he had previously shared with Gilot, he turned towards her and said: ‘Are you coming?’ At which Laporte, taken aback, could only blurt out: ‘First, change the sheets.’
It was the beginning of the end, although it was a dog that put the final nail in their relationship’s coffin; when Laporte visited Picasso, Yan, his boxer, came in from the garden and dropped a stick at her feet.
As she threw it across the room for Yan to fetch back, he complained his house was no place to play with a dog. ‘At that moment,’ Laporte recalled in her Sunshine at Midnight: Memories of Picasso and Cocteau, ‘he died to me.’ (Picasso’s biographer begged to differ, suggesting in a 2005 interview to the Associated Press that the artist may have left his mistress for other women).
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Either way, Laporte would go on to marry a hero of the French Resistance and sell Picasso’s artworks to raise money to found her own animal-welfare charity — many of them, portraits of her. David et Bethsabée (d’après Cranach) is now available through Shapero Modern.
-
-
'The whiff of a McDonald’s Happy Meal has them pouring in': London, where the foxes are streets ahead
The urban fox is as much a part of the city as the red bus or St Paul's. Will this elusive animal outlast us all?
By Patrick Galbraith Published
-
In full bloom: 'Flowers: Flora in art and culture' opens at the Saatchi Gallery
From 100,000 dried flowers to a contemporary interpretation of Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers', the Saatchi Gallery's new 'Flowers' exhibition is the perfect spring antidote to long winter days.
By Charlotte Mullins Published
-
In full bloom: 'Flowers: Flora in art and culture' opens at the Saatchi Gallery
From 100,000 dried flowers to a contemporary interpretation of Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers', the Saatchi Gallery's new 'Flowers' exhibition is the perfect spring antidote to long winter days.
By Charlotte Mullins Published
-
Land of soap and glory: How the British beauty industry is setting global standards for sustainability and style
From packaging inspired by Paganism and fragrances released on the equinox and solstice, to powerhouse ingredients grown right here in Britain — we are leading the way when it comes to innovative and effective beauty products.
By Jennifer George Published
-
'We moved here to be in a remote area, but there are 1,000 cars and motorhomes passing my house every day. It’s like Disneyland': How Scotland's best roads are causing local people the biggest headaches
10 years after it was established, the North Coast 500 continues to divide opinion. More tourism means more money, but for those who live along the route, their peaceful lives have been turned upside down. Matthew MacConnell investigates.
By Matthew MacConnell Last updated
-
‘What we petrolheads wanted but feared we’d never get’: Behind the wheel of Audi’s new, all-electric A6 e-tron Avant
His Majesty is a known fan of an Audi estate, but what will he — and Country Life — make of the brand new EV version?
By Ben Oliver Published
-
Country Life's top 10 arts stories of 2024
From the artist killed on his first day in the war to a masterpiece once sold for £30, these were our most popular arts stories of 2024.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The foundry where Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and Nic Fiddian-Green cast their bronzes
One of the oldest foundries in the world, Morris Singer in Hampshire has a long and storied past, creating art and sculpture for everyone from artists to dictators.
By Catriona Gray Published
-
'If you get 12 great photographs a year, you're doing well': Charlie Waite on the secrets of landscape photography
The world-renowned landscape photographer Charlie Waite joins the Country Life Podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Winston Churchill had his cakes and ate them
A new exhibition from the National Trust shows how Britain's greatest Prime Minister would celebrate his birthday with some massive cakes
By James Fisher Published