How you can help heroes like Bruce live life after injury

‘There are times when you’re with your brothers in arms, training or in the thick of an operation and there’s no other place you would rather be,’ says Bruce of the 16 years he spent as a soldier, before a devastating injury forced him to leave the career he loved.

‘Afterwards, I was in a really bad place. I felt I’d let my mates down. I was on sick leave for two years and turned to painkillers and alcohol. I put on weight and became depressed’.

‘We were struggling financially,’ remembers his wife, Louise. ‘We had to sell our house. I became Bruce’s carer as well as his wife and was struggling with my own anxiety and depression. It was a really stressful time.’

How Bruce found strength

With the right support, the same strength that makes a great soldier can help them overcome huge challenges. After years of suffering in silence, Bruce reached out to Help for Heroes. Today, he can walk again, rides a mountain bike and plays wheelchair rugby.

‘At last, I found the motivation to keep pushing forward and adapt,’ says Bruce.

‘I’m a big believer in the many benefits sport can bring to peoples’ lives and you can really see how it has helped Bruce’s recovery,’ adds Nick of Help for Heroes, who has worked with Bruce to remove the obstacles that stood between him and the fulfilled and active life that he deserves.

As well as introducing him to sports as part of his recovery, Help for Heroes has also provided vital practical support, such as organising the repair of a lift that helps him negotiate a steep path at his home in the Welsh valleys.

The battle continues

Bruce’s battle isn’t over and his recovery journey will continue for the rest of his life. He’s currently recovering from an operation on his leg and, as he ages, he will have to adapt to the challenges of muscle weakness. ‘But his determination, and the ongoing support of Help for Heroes, will help us through,’ says Louise.

How you can help

While we can never repay wounded veterans for the sacrifices they make, there is so much we can do to transform their lives through supporting Help for Heroes.

It’s never been easier to keep in touch and see the difference your donations will make to veterans’ lives.

