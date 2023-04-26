Trending:

Dior: All sewn up

Dior’s exquisite jewellery and watches will add the finishing touch to any new outfit.

From left: Gem Dior ring in white gold and diamonds by Dior Joaillerie, price upon request; Gem Dior necklace in white gold and diamonds by Dior Joaillerie, price upon request; Gem Dior earrings in white gold and diamonds by Dior Joaillerie, price upon request.

 

From left: La Mini D My Dior in steel and diamonds by Dior Watches, £5,400; La D My Dior in steel and diamonds by Dior Watches, £3,900

 

Gem Dior earrings in white gold and diamonds by Dior Joaillerie, price upon request

 

La D My Dior in yellow gold and diamonds by Dior Watches, £37,000

 

Stockist

www.dior.com020–7172 0172
160-162 New Bond St, London W1S 2UE

Shoot directed by Hetty Lintell and photographed by Paul Zak. Video by Obstacle Films.

 